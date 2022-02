Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. US-based banking giant JPMorgan hinted at its new focus on the metaverse, claiming that "when you think about the economics of the metaverse—or metanomics—there are opportunities in almost every market area" and it will also provide "a massive opportunity for business-to-business enterprises." Also, in their new report, the bank said that its "core competencies in cross-border payments, foreign exchange, financial assets creation, trading, and safekeeping, in addition to our at-scale consumer foothold, can play a major role in the metaverse."

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO