EXCLUSIVE: BAFTA Award-nominee Tahar Rahim is set to co-star alongside Academy Award-winner Joaquin Phoenix and Academy Award-nominee Vanessa Kirby in Napoleon, the latest film from esteemed director Ridley Scott, who is directing. Currently in production, the pic is based on the script by David Scarpa and will star Phoenix as French military leader and emperor, Napoleon. The film will be an original and personal look at Napoleon’s origins and swift, ruthless climb to emperor, viewed through the prism of his addictive and often volatile relationship with his wife and one true love, Josephine, played by Kirby. Rahim will play Paul Barras, the...

