Kind of remarkable that Leon Marchand, ASU Freshman, could have the #1 pre-conference times in the country in both IMs and the Grant House, also ASU, could also have the #1 pre-conference 200 Freestyle in the country and neither be named a Swimmer of the Week this season so far. The USC honorees are demonstrations of why Sports Information Department types, like are found in the Pac-12 Conference office, shouldn’t be handing out such awards.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 1 DAY AGO