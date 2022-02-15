ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Tennessee pastor threatens to expose ‘six witches’ he claims have infiltrated his church

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Right-wing Tennessee pastor Greg Locke has threatened to expose “six witches ” who are members of his church.

In the two-minute video from his 13 February 13, Locke tells the crowd that three of the witches are in the audience watching him.

Locke, who is known for spouting falsehoods about Covid-19 and telling his supporters not to get vaccinated, also told the crowd that some of them had “befriended” one of the witches.

“You better look in my eyeballs, we’re not afraid of you stinking witch, you devil-worshipping Satanist witch,” he shouted on stage.

Comments / 0

The Independent

Pastor Greg Locke threatens to dox ‘witches’ that infiltrated wife’s Bible book club

The Tennessee pastor known for burning so-called "witchcraft" books like Harry Potter and Twilight has threatened to expose six supposed "witches" in a new video that has gone viral.Pastor Greg Locke, who styles himself as a prophet for predicting Donald Trump would beat "demon-possessed" Joe Biden, went on a wild sermon against the so-called "witches" that infiltrated his congregation.In the video taken on 13 February, Mr Locke demanded the six "get out" or he would expose them during the next sermon to his Global Vision Bible Church this coming Sunday."Three of you are in this room right now. Three...
The Independent

The Independent

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

