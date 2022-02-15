Cyberpunk 2077 is Already Down to £20 on PlayStation 5

Though this month is more crowded than usual when it comes to new game releases, it's still not a bad time to catch up on some of the games you may have missed out on last year. If you're gaming on PS5 or PS4, many of last year's most popular games are on sale for great prices right now, including PS5 console exclusives like Deathloop and Returnal and multiplatform hits such as Far Cry 6, Hitman 3, and Call of Duty: Vanguard. And if you're looking to pick up a new accessory, whether that be a headset for online multiplayer or hard drive to add storage space to your console, there are also some great PlayStation accessory deals available now. We've rounded up the best PlayStation deals for February 2022.

