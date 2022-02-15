Cyberpunk 2077 is Already Down to £20 on PlayStation 5

Cyberpunk 2077's surprise livestream has been announced by CD Projekt Red and it kicks off tomorrow, February 15th, on the developer's Twitch channel. While no details have been shared regarding the content of tomorrow's stream, we're definitely hoping to hear about the Xbox Series X|S upgraded versions of Cyberpunk 2077. CD Projekt announced back in October 2021 that both Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3's upgrades had been delayed into 2022, so hopefully, this will be the moment we've been waiting for. There hasn't been anything posted about it on the official Witcher Twitter account, though, so whatever is happening tomorrow, it's solely Cyberpunk related.
