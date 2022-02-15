ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Cyberpunk 2077 is Already Down to £20 on PlayStation 5

By Robert Anderson
IGN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCyberpunk 2077 is now fully upgraded on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, with a whole slew of new features and updates, bringing 4K 60FPS, alongside ray-tracing and other new additions. If you already own a copy on PS4, you can upgrade it to the PS5 version right now for...

www.ign.com

GAMINGbible

PlayStation Drops Surprise Free Download For PS4 And PS5 Users

Feeling nostalgic? Wondering what you accomplished in 2021 besides constantly repressing the primal urge to scream into the void over the current state of the world? PlayStation has just the treat for you. The 2021 PlayStation Wrap-Up is now available, coming in fashionably late at the end of 2022's first...
TECHNOLOGY
The Verge

Microsoft is keeping Call of Duty on PlayStation because it wants more Minecrafts

Ever since Microsoft announced its $68.7 billion plan to acquire Activision Blizzard, the big question has been whether Call of Duty will become an Xbox exclusive. Sony has expressed “expectations” that Call of Duty would remain on its platform, while Microsoft has said explicitly that it wants to keep the game on PlayStation. But many, myself included, have speculated whether Microsoft might still make parts of Call of Duty exclusive to Xbox in the future. Microsoft has now made it clear it sees Call of Duty the same way it sees Minecraft: as a multi-platform franchise that will draw gamers to Microsoft’s services.
VIDEO GAMES
Tom's Hardware

Rockstar Confirms GTA 6, Xbox Series X and PS5 GTA 5 Launch Revealed

To say that Grand Theft Auto is a cultural phenomenon may be the best way to describe the immensity of the franchise Rockstar Games has on its hands. And today, via a community update, Rockstar finally confirmed what many gamers have been anticipating for a long time: that Grand Theft Auto 6 is indeed in "active development." According to Rockstar, development on the game is "well underway." It may be hard to imagine, but it's been eight years since the previous entry's initial release.
VIDEO GAMES
Paste Magazine

Before The Metaverse: Sega's Forgotten, Never-Released VR Headset

From films like The Lawnmower Man to Virtuosity — and all the Johnny Mnemonics in between — pop culture really made it feel like we were just one breakthrough away from plugging into virtual reality back in the 1990s. The actual technology available, however, proved otherwise. But if...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Magmarizer

The Magmarizer is an evolutionary item in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. This page explains how to find Magmarizer, the Pokemon evolve using Magmarizer, and any other uses found in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. How to Get Magmarizer. Magmarizer can be purchased from the Outpost Trader using Merit Points - gained by finding...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

Horizon Forbidden West: All Differences Between PS4 and PS5 Versions

If you’re considering an upgrade, here are all the differences between the PS4 and PS5 versions of Horizon Forbidden West. Our next Horizon experience is almost here and Guerrilla Games has been hard at work delivering a true next-gen title for PS5 owners. However, one of the most impressive...
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

Cyberpunk 2077 1.5 Next-Gen Patch Now Live; Adds AMD FSR Support on PC, Reworked Perk Trees, Improved Enemy AI & More

A new Cyberpunk 2077 patch is now available on PC and consoles, marking the debut of the game on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and Series S versions have been showcased during today's livestream. Gameplay has been captured in performance mode, but the game also features ray tracing mode.
VIDEO GAMES
sirusgaming.com

Cyberpunk 2077 Free DLC Included in Patch 1.5

With the release of Patch 1.5 on all platforms, CD Projekt RED adds new Cyberpunk 2077 free DLC for everyone to enjoy. CDPR thanks everyone for the players who have purchase the game and is still playing/planning to play it. As a token of appreciation for their fans and those who still support them despite the setbacks, they are now giving away a lot of new DLC packs for free. They are all included in the latest updates. These packs offer new clothes, cars, weapons, features, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Playstation News: Official PlayStation Podcast Episode 422: Gearheads and Ghosts

Subscribe via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google or RSS, or download here. The team is revved up following this week’s Gran Turismo 7 State of Play, and shares favorite gaming weapons. Stuff We Talked About. OlliOlli World. Sifu. Bungie. Gran Turismo 7. MLB The Show 22. Ghostwire: Tokyo. The Cast.
MLB
IGN

How to Get the Cyberpunk Easter Egg Weapon

Dying Light 2 has a lot of secrets and Easter Eggs that refer to other games. Instead of just being a cool reference, however, some of these hidden locations and characters actually offer fun Blueprints for unique weapons as a reward for discovering them. The Cyberpunk 2077 Easter Egg in...
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

PlayStation VR2 – Wired For AAA Success

When Sony dropped their announcement about PlayStation VR2 (PS VR2) at the January 2022 CES, initial attention and excitement focused on the impressive specs: 4K OLED HDR display, headset haptics, 110 degrees field of view, foveated rendering, eye tracking, inside out tracking negating the need for a tracking camera, and sense controllers with haptic feedback plus adaptive triggers. However, one seemingly insignificant reveal has generated more discussion than any other aspect of the new Sony VR headset.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Best PlayStation Deals In February 2022

Though this month is more crowded than usual when it comes to new game releases, it's still not a bad time to catch up on some of the games you may have missed out on last year. If you're gaming on PS5 or PS4, many of last year's most popular games are on sale for great prices right now, including PS5 console exclusives like Deathloop and Returnal and multiplatform hits such as Far Cry 6, Hitman 3, and Call of Duty: Vanguard. And if you're looking to pick up a new accessory, whether that be a headset for online multiplayer or hard drive to add storage space to your console, there are also some great PlayStation accessory deals available now. We've rounded up the best PlayStation deals for February 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
thisgengaming.com

Sifu Review – PlayStation 5

When developer Sloclap released their first game Absolver back in2017 it wasn’t quite to my liking. The game’s smooth combat system was what I wanted but I wished that the game was more of a single player experience. Fast forward to last year when the team revealed their second game Sifu and this time it appeared like the team heard my wish. Sifu is a single-player, stylish, kung-fu beat ‘em up that’s a lot of fun but the difficulty this time around may be too much for some.
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Cyberpunk 2077 gets surprise livestream

Cyberpunk 2077's surprise livestream has been announced by CD Projekt Red and it kicks off tomorrow, February 15th, on the developer's Twitch channel. While no details have been shared regarding the content of tomorrow's stream, we're definitely hoping to hear about the Xbox Series X|S upgraded versions of Cyberpunk 2077. CD Projekt announced back in October 2021 that both Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3's upgrades had been delayed into 2022, so hopefully, this will be the moment we've been waiting for. There hasn't been anything posted about it on the official Witcher Twitter account, though, so whatever is happening tomorrow, it's solely Cyberpunk related.
VIDEO GAMES
futuregamereleases.com

Cyberpunk 2077 Will Host New Reveal Stream Tomorrow

CD Project Red will host a new Cyberpunk 2077 reveal stream tomorrow, which contents might be exciting for the fans. The long-awaited update might be just around the corner, including the long-awaited Xbox Series X and PS5 versions of the game. Lots of content is expected to arrive, considering the large number of delays encountered during the past.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

How to install a PlayStation 5 SSD

PlayStation gamers looking to add extra storage to their latest generation console, might be interested to know that Corsair has introduced their new PS5 SSD. The Corsair MP600 PRO LPX drive has been specifically designed for Sony’s PlayStation 5 console and adds up to a massive 4TB of extra SSD storage using the consoles PCIe Gen4 x4 NVMe M.2 slot.
VIDEO GAMES

