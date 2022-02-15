ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Chip ‘n Dale Rescue Rangers’ trailer: John Mulaney, Andy Samberg star in Disney’s new movie

By Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire
WTAJ
WTAJ
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ImXKr_0eFAfJnI00

(NEXSTAR) – Disney Afternoon’s tiniest stars are back in a big way. On Monday, Disney released a teaser trailer for “Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers” — the first theatrical adaptation of the iconic late-’80s Disney Channel cartoon of the same name.

Walt Disney Studios describes the movie as a “comeback” for the duo in an official description.

“A comeback 30 years in the making, the hybrid live-action/CG animated action-comedy catches up with the former Disney Afternoon television stars in modern-day Los Angeles,” Disney explains.

Catalytic converters: Which vehicles are most at-risk for theft?

Comedian John Mulaney and fellow “Saturday Night Live” alum Andy Samberg voice the titular chipmunk detectives, while a slew of other comedy stars’ voices will also be heard, including Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Rogen and Will Arnett.

The teaser trailer features a rare cameo from Roger Rabbit, star of Disney’s hit half-animated-half-live-action 1988 comedy “Who Framed Roger Rabbit.” The plot of “Chip ‘n Dale” also appears to take notes from the meta “Roger Rabbit,” as characters struggle with their identities as cartoons.

The new film finds Chip and Dale at odds over changing from 2-D into 3-D CGI in a bid to refresh and make a career comeback. Akiva Schaffer, another “SNL” alum and member of The Lonely Island comedy group, is directing.

The original “Chip ‘n Dale” show aired from March 1989 through November 1990, with only 65 episodes created. While short-lived in its run, the series enjoyed popularity for years in reruns on the Disney Afternoon cartoon block, which featured other nostalgic favorites like “TaleSpin,” “Adventures of the Gummi Bears,” and “Goof Troop.”

“Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers” drops on Disney+ on March 20.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Netflix announces Stranger Things season four premiere dates

WTAJ– Things are about to get strange… again. If you’ve been dying to go back in the upside-down, the wait is almost over as Netflix announced on Twitter release dates for parts one and two of Stranger Things season four. In an interesting turn of events, season four is being turned (upside-down) into two volumes, […]
TV SERIES
WTAJ

New York girl missing since 2019 found under stairs

A little over an hour into their search, police located the child inside a small makeshift room underneath a closed staircase. When they removed the step boards, police say they found both the girl and her abductor, Kimberly Cooper, hiding in the dark and wet room.
SAUGERTIES, NY
WTAJ

Car sliced in half by tractor-trailer, drivers taken to UPMC Altoona

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three drivers were taken to UPMC Altoona, one of them by helicopter after a tractor-trailer sliced a car in half in a three-vehicle crash. Note: This story was originally aired on Jan. 21. This story was updated with up-close photos provided by the Columbia Volunteer Fire Company. The crash happened […]
ALTOONA, PA
mxdwn.com

Netflix Reveals Cast For ‘That ’90s Show’

Netflix’s upcoming sequel to the 1990s show, That ’70s Show, just revealed its cast, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Previously-announced cast members that will be returning to That ’90s Show include Kurtwood Smith (Dead Poets Society) as Red and Debra Jo Rupp (WandaVision) as Kitty. Ashley Aufderheide...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Rogen
Person
Walt Disney
Person
Will Arnett
Person
Andy Samberg
Person
John Mulaney
Primetimer

Julio Torres to star in HBO comedy series Little Films as part of a first-look deal

The former SNL writer and Los Espookys star and co-creator has signed a two-year deal with HBO and HBO Max. As part of the deal, he'll co-wrote and star in Little Films, a comedy series. "In Little Films, Torres tells the tale of when he lost a golden oyster," according to Deadline. "The people he encounters as he searches for it and the musings he has along the way become points of departure for little films, as Julio navigates weaving in and out of these introspective, often eerie comedic stories."
MOVIES
TVLine

SEAL Team Movie Set at Paramount+ — Plus, NCIS: Sydney on the Horizon?

Click here to read the full article. Paramount+ is looking to deploy a standalone SEAL Team movie, while an Australia-based NCIS series is heading for — at the very least — the Land Down Under. Both projects were announced on Tuesday at the ViacomCBS Investor Day event, by George Cheeks, president and CEO of CBS and Chief Content Officer for news and sports at Paramount+. Aiming to “expand the storytelling universe for the hit Paramount+ drama SEAL Team,” the standalone movie will come from the series’ creative team of star/executive producer David Boreanaz, executive producer Christopher Chulack and showrunner Spencer Hudnut. No storyline...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#Nexstar#Walt Disney Studios#Cg#Disney Afternoon#The Wtaj Newsletter
EW.com

Rescue Rangers detectives Chip and Dale to reunite 30 years after fall from fame

Chip and Dale, former chipmunk detectives of the once-heralded detective agency Rescue Rangers, will reunite 30 years after their fall from fame. Decades after the cancellation of their hit television series, estranged investigators Chip and Dale (voiced by John Mulaney and Andy Samberg, respectively) must mend their fractured friendship to unravel one of the biggest cases of their careers: the mysterious disappearance of a former castmate.
TV & VIDEOS
disneydining.com

Disney Releases First Trailer For New ‘Cheaper By The Dozen’ Movie

When it comes to the movie industry, studios seem to be all about the remakes — and Disney is no exception. Recently, Disney has been remaking a lot of their classic films into live-action versions. They have also been turning a number of films into Disney+ original series — like The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers. Now, Disney has released the trailer for its newest Disney+ movie, Cheaper By The Dozen.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

First trailer for Scrubs star Zach Braff's new Disney movie

Disney has released the first trailer for the new Cheaper By The Dozen movie, featuring Zach Braff and Gabrielle Union. Disney's fresh take on this parenting tale focuses on the shenanigans of a blended family of twelve, with the central couple played by the Bring It On and Scrubs stars.
MOVIES
disneyfoodblog.com

VIDEO: Watch the NEW Trailer for Disney’s Buzz Lightyear Movie!

If you think you know everything there is to know about Buzz Lightyear from Disney’s Toy Story, you ain’t seen nothing yet!. Disney previously announced that a new film, Lightyear, would finally tell the full origin story of Buzz Lightyear, the hero that inspired the toy we all know and love from the Pixar movies. We’ve already seen a teaser for the film, but today we got a full trailer and WE ARE PUMPED.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
imfromdenver.com

The Chip ‘n Dale Reboot is Coming to Theaters with a Twist

It’s been 30 years but our favorite chipmunks, Chip and Dale, are back! Disney just dropped a teaser trailer for “Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers”. But this time Disney is taking a page from the creative crew from The Lonely Island. This self-aware tale will have a new take on reboots, mixing old and new animation in the real world. Watching the rise and fall of fame for Chip ‘n Dale, the story also focuses on the chipmunk friendship or lack thereof.
TV & VIDEOS
IGN

The Chip 'n' Dale: Rescue Rangers Reboot Looks Truly Bizarre

A new trailer for Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers has been unveiled, and it looks absolutely bizarre. Announced last year during Disney+ Day, the upcoming Chip ‘n’ Dale reboot sees the return of our two favorite chipmunks (sorry, Alvin). Scratch that – it’s a comeback, not a reboot. If you loved the original… well… I’m not sure how you’ll feel about this.
TV & VIDEOS
Nintendo Life

Random: Disney's Chip 'n Dale Reboot Features A Cute Nod To The 1990 NES Game

Disney is rebooting Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers with a new movie, and the first trailer contains a cheeky little nod to Capcom's 1990 NES game. Described as "a comeback 30 years in the making", the new movie will launch exclusively on Disney+ on May 20th, 2022 and is a "hybrid live-action/CG animated action-comedy" featuring the vocal talents of John Mulaney (Saturday Night Live) as Chip and Andy Samberg (Hotel Transylvania, Brooklyn Nine-Nine) as Dale. The cast also includes Seth Rogen, J.K. Simmons, Keegan-Michael Key, Eric Bana and Will Arnett.
VIDEO GAMES
flickdirect.com

Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers Teaser

In “Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers,” Chip and Dale are living amongst cartoons and humans in modern-day Los Angeles, but their lives are quite different now. It has been decades since their successful television series was canceled, and Chip (voice of Mulaney) has succumbed to a life of suburban domesticity as an insurance salesman. Dale (voice of Sandberg), meanwhile, has had CGI surgery and works the nostalgia convention circuit, desperate to relive his glory days. When a former castmate mysteriously disappears, Chip and Dale must repair their broken friendship and take on their Rescue Rangers detective personas once again to save their friend’s life.
TV SERIES
mxdwn.com

‘Chip’ n Dale: Rescue Rangers’ Reveals Its Surreal Meta-Comedy Style

The trailer to Disney’s live-action-ish feature adventure of Chip ‘n Dale has finally dropped. The studio paired with the comedy group The Lonely Island for the film and it shows. Back in 2021 when the studio announced the chipmunks would be making a comeback in Chip’ n Dale: Rescue Rangers, it was revealed that they would veer into a metalinguistic style.
MOVIES
WTAJ

WTAJ

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy