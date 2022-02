There has been a noticeable shift in morale amongst students since the beginning of the fall semester with concerns over COVID-19, the Credo partnership and, most recently, the voluntary separation program. Oftentimes, the complicated nature of these issues results in confusion, fear and frustration on the part of students, faculty and staff alike, with questions regarding the future of the student experience at Rider. While a clear path forward is hard to envision in the face of tough challenges, the Student Government Association (SGA) is confident that our continued advocacy will result in what’s best for Rider and our student body.

