Cases of Broken Heart Syndrome have been increasing during the pandemic, and the experts said that it's the women who are mostly at risk of this concerning condition. In an interview on "Good Morning America," Dr. Noel Bairey Merz of the Barbra Streisand Heart Center in Los Angeles said that the uptick of broken heart syndrome diagnosis in women needs to be addressed as this condition is a major component of heart disease, one of the leading killers in women. Aside from the Barbra Streisand Heart Center, Johns Hopkins in Baltimore and the Cleveland Clinic have also recorded more cases of the condition known as Takotsubo cardiomyopathy.

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO