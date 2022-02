RICHLAND, Iowa — Love was in the air and the cornfield back in 2019 when Aaron Adam proposed to his now-wife, Shelby. Adam worked with an agronomist to plant two varieties of corn in one of his fields to write “Will you marry me?” He used varieties that have distinctly different tassel colors to help distinguish the letter. He also had to set up specific field boundaries to get it planted.

IOWA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO