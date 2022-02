Armageddon. Lava spits up from the cracked-open surface of World’s Edge, as a Wraith sets a portal to help her teammates span an open gap, up a small cliff. Gunfire and explosive ordinance fill the sky as the Wraith pulls out a Wingman, tearing through a helpless squad still trying to heal when their Gibraltar’s Dome Shield disappears. Shouts of “LAST TEAM, LAST TEAM” cut through the chaos as the Wraith leaves her team once again, back through her portal and pushing forward, always forward, holding off the only remaining enemies. Her team sticks to the high ground, holding the best spot in the final ring, but the Wraith isn’t joining them just yet. She sees what no one else seems to see: the winning path. The way forward.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 HOURS AGO