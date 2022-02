IARN — Disease prevention in beef and dairy cattle can be a challenge for both farmers and veterinarians, but it can be done in an efficient, safe, and sustainable way. At the 2022 NCBA Convention in Houston, Texas, Boehringer Ingelheim officials met with cattle producers about their latest innovative research efforts that can help beef and dairy producers achieve more high-quality food while respecting animal well-being and using less natural resources. Dr. John Davidson is a veterinarian with the cattle team at Boehringer Ingelheim. He tells IARN it’s never a bad idea for producers to reevaluate their herd health programs.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO