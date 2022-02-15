ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Jason Orley grew up watching romantic comedies, now he makes them

By ADAM GRAHAM
San Luis Obispo Tribune
 2 days ago

DETROIT — Jason Orley didn't have to study the romantic comedy playbook before making "I Want You Back." He already knew it by heart. The filmmaker, who hails from the tiny Oakland County village of Franklin, has always had a fondness for romcoms such as "When Harry Met Sally" and "Sleepless...

www.sanluisobispo.com

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Why Brad Pitt and George Clooney Accepted a Lower Salary for Upcoming Movie

An upcoming film starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt triggered an intense bidding war that was ultimately won out by Apple Studios. But before the Ocean's Eleven stars agreed to sign on, they volunteered to take a lower salary under one condition. Clooney opened up about the caveat in an...
MOVIES
Fatherly

Watch Clint Eastwood’s Second Best Movie Before It Leaves Netflix This Weekend

It’s odd to call a film that earned six Oscar nominations and grossed just shy of $100 million at the box office “overlooked,” but it’s not entirely inaccurate when it comes to Mystic River. “Forgotten” isn’t quite right, either. The reality is that Mystic River inexplicably gets lost in the shuffle when cineastes contemplate great movies in general and the best films directed by Clint Eastwood. Released in 2003, Mystic River breathes vivid life into the characters that populated Dennis Lehane’s novel of the same name. Eastwood examines such themes as friendship, family, revenge, violence, mistaken identity, vigilante justice, and forgiveness, packing it all into an engrossing 2-hour and 18-minute mystery drama. Mystic River is currently streaming on Netflix, but leaving on January 31, so now is the time to watch it again or see it for the first time.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Day
Person
Jenny Slate
Person
Nora Ephron
Person
Tom Hanks
Person
Nancy Meyers
Person
Anne Hathaway
Person
Scott Eastwood
Person
Martin Scorsese
Person
Rob Reiner
KRON4

Every Tom Hanks movie ranked from worst to first

More than just a major movie star, Tom Hanks is a national treasure. Indeed, when the actor isn’t taking the lead in award-winning films, he’s improvising to audiences in Los Angeles playhouses, helping people find their lost possessions, reminding folks about the importance of voting, and engaging in a variety of philanthropic endeavors.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Register Citizen

‘Last Looks’ Review: It’s Weird Beard Time for Charlie Hunnam and Mel Gibson in Shaggy L.A. Whodunit

It takes some nerve casting a scandal-embattled star like Mel Gibson as a colorful TV celebrity suspected of killing his wife. Those who’ve stood by Gibson despite multiple attempts by the actor to sabotage his own career will likely admire the chutzpah of “Last Looks,” even if his flamboyantly named (and mustachioed) Alastair Pinch — a borderline-blotto, Colonel Sanders-looking Southern judge on a show called “Johnnie’s Bench” — is just a side character (the main suspect) in an overcrowded Hollywood detective story that’s got gimmicks to burn.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sundance Film Festival#Rom#Film Star#Detroit#Sleepless#Slate#Little Shop Of Horrors#Amazon Prime Video#Black List#Tinseltown
Outsider.com

Burt Reynolds Regretted Passing on This Romantic-Comedy

Longtime movie star Burt Reynolds certainly reached icon status during his prolific Hollywood career. The Oscar-nominated actor became a sort of embodiment of masculinity during the 1970s, earning Reynolds sex-symbol status for a few decades. The longtime actor made his name in a variety of classic films that have changed the landscape of film, even to this day. Some of these films include Smokey and the Bandit; the Cannon Ball Run films; Deliverance and many, many more.
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

What to stream this weekend: 'Sweet Magnolias' S2, 'Reacher'

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime will release thriller series the Reacher and Netflix romantic comedy series, Sweet Magnolias, will return for Season 2 this weekend. Also, this weekend, the Olympics will kick off on NBC, a docuseries on 90s-era Black comedy night at The Comedy Store, Phat Tuesdays: The Era of Hip Hop Comedy, will premiere on Amazon Prime, Uma Thurman series Suspicion will premiere on Apple TV+ and a new Amazon original movie, Book of Love, will air ahead of Valentine's Day.
TV SHOWS
IndieWire

Peter Dinklage Said the Seven Dwarfs Are an Insult, but the Reality Is More Complex

Emmy-winning actor Peter Dinklage has made a point of refusing to take stereotypical roles commonly reserved for little people (LP), but he’s never been one to address the challenges that he and other LP actors face in Hollywood. That changed during an interview on Marc Maron’s January 24 “WTF” podcast. During a conversation regarding Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” Dinklage praised Disney for casting a Latina actress as Snow White but condemned them for continuing to present what he believed were outdated stereotypes. “Literally no offense to anything, but I was sort of taken aback,”...
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘The Thing About Pam’ Trailer: Renée Zellweger Portrays Midwestern Murderess In Upcoming NBC True Crime Drama

If any genre’s stock has grown over the past decade, it’s been that of true crime. A trend that began in the mid-2010s with podcasts and docuseries like HBO’s “The Jinx” and Netflix’s “Making a Murderer” soon gave way to splashy TV fictionalizations like “Mindhunter” and FX’s “American Crime Story” series. The latest developments have been podcast adaptations like “Dirty John” and Apple TV+’s “The Shrink Next Door” that wink even more at the audience with self-aware casting choices and comic overtones.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

Nicole Kidman On Relating To Lucille Ball For ‘Being The Ricardos’; ‘Expats’ Show Is “Wrapping Really Soon”

Nicole Kidman’s fifth ever Oscar nomination came in Tuesday morning, this time for Aaron Sorkin’s Being the Ricardos, from Amazon Studios. As I Love Lucy star Lucille Ball, Kidman depicts the life of a creative comedic icon who led an unprecedented charge for women in the industry, essentially writing for, producing and as good as directing herself as she performed. It’s been almost 20 years since she won for The Hours, and this time Kidman is up against category mates Penélope Cruz for Parallel Mothers, Olivia Colman for The Lost Daughter, Kristen Stewart for Spencer and Jessica Chastain for The Eyes...
MOVIES
Variety

Box Office: ‘Death on the Nile’ Scores $1.1 Million in Previews, Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Marry Me’ Lands $525,000

Click here to read the full article. “Death on the Nile,” the latest cinematic take on Agatha Christie’s famed murder mystery novel, is sailing to the top of box office charts. The star-studded whodunit, from Disney and 20th Century Studios, picked up $1.1 million from 3,280 North American theaters in preview screenings. Through Sunday, “Death on the Nile” is on track to collect $11 million to $14 million. Super Bowl Sunday, usually the biggest TV event of the year, has traditionally led to lighter movie theater attendance, and this weekend’s matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals looks to be...
MOVIES
mxdwn.com

Romantic Comedy ‘Sitting in Bars with Cake’ to Star Yara Shahidi

Yara Shahidi, the star of Grown-ish and Black-ish, has landed her first leading role in director Trish Sie’s rom-com, Sitting in Bars With Cake. Sie, the helmer behind Pitch Perfect 3, has come abroad to direct the film for Amazon Studios. The project itself is based on a blog and book by Audrey Shulman, who detailed her year-long journey searching for a boyfriend through baking. Shulman also wrote the script.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

The 6 Best Jennifer Lopez Romantic Comedies, Ranked

There are several true queens of romantic comedies out there, from Drew Barrymore to Julia Roberts, but another queen I’m going to talk about is Jennifer Lopez. Lopez has starred in several romantic comedies that have been great - as well as some that are not so great - but no matter what, you can bet that they were entertaining as heck.
THEATER & DANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy