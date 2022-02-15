ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$300,000 bond for man arrested on drug charges in Madison County

By Kait Newsum
 2 days ago

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department said one man was arrested in January for trafficking methamphetamine.

The North Alabama HIDTA Drug Taskforce (NADTF) says they’ve recently conducted several investigations into the distribution of meh (ice) in the area, which resulted in over 40 pounds of the drug being taken off the streets.

Authorities say one of the more recent investigations led to the arrest of Kentrell Marqua Denson on January 27.

Denson was charged with drug trafficking after he was allegedly found to be in possession of 4.2 pounds of meth with a street value of around $200,000. Agents also took a gun and $7,500 cash during the operation.

He was released on a $300,000 bond.

