Local News Briefs: Coshocton City Schools looking to fill positions

Coshocton Schools to hold job fair

COSHOCTON — Coshocton City Schools is having a substitute job fair in conjunction with Rachel Wixey & Associates from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 23 at the administrative center.

Needed are substitute teachers, educational assistants, administrative assistants, custodians, cooks and bus drivers. The district will pay for background checks of those who attend the job fair and complete application process. Bring a resume and identification.

For more information call 419-725-9499.

Tribune receives AP nominations

COSHOCTON — The Coshocton Tribune received two nominations from the Ohio Associated Press Media Editors Newspaper Contest for 2021. Winners will be announced April 3.

Reporter Leonard Hayhurst was nominated for best news writer and the Tribune received an overall nomination for best digital presence. The Tribune competes in Division I.

Miller claims Miss Northern Ohio

CLEVELAND — Madison Miller of Coshocton recently won Miss Northern Ohio and will compete in Miss Ohio this year. The winner of Miss Ohio advances to Miss America.

Miller was previously Miss Maple City 2020 and competed in Miss Ohio last year. The daughter of Matt and Valerie Miller is a student at Ohio Wesleyn University.

Bids opened for Peninsula project

COSHOCTON — Coshocton County Commissioners opened bids Monday for demolition and cleanup of the former Skip's Refuse property to create park. Nine were received.

The lowest bid was William Albert Excavating of Coshocton at just under $95,000. The highest was Wolf Creek Contracting of Washington County at $259,000. The Coshocton County Engineer's Office originally estimated the project at $171,400.

West Lafayette committees meeting

WEST LAFAYETTE — The ordinance committee of West Lafayette Village Council will meet in regular session at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 21. The park board will meet at 5 p.m. Feb. 25. The next regular council meeting is at 7 p.m. Feb. 28. All meetings are in council chambers.

Locals achieve at KSU

KENT — Named to the fall semester dean's list at Kent State University were Evan Beatty, Mykaela Euton, Dylan Foster, Amanda Kittel, Audra McClain, Cassidy McClain and Alyssa Thomas of Coshocton; Austin Redman of Frazeysburg; Rachel Shelly of Fresno; Mia Cadle, William Dakin, Amanda Grewell, Caden Haines, Cheyenne Hall, Jade Johnson, Brody Lehman, Jacob Rine, Kaitlyn Sanders and Sheldyn Stewart of Newcomerstown; Rachel Allen of Warsaw; and Emily Burrier, Cole Cognion, Alexis Griffith, Connor Kunze, Brianna McConnell, Makaya McKnight, Nicholas Morton, Grayson Newell and Brandon Ward of West Lafayette.

Named to the president's list were Madison Dean, Madelyn Meiser and Logan Kassidy of Coshocton and Alaina McCort of Newcomerstown.

OUZ releases dean's list

ZANESVILLE — Several local students made the fall semester dean's list at Ohio University Zanesville.

They were Riley Albertson and Destiny Daugherty of Conesville; Audrey Heddleson, Isabella Heddleson, Taylor Holderbaum, Haley Jordan and Brenna Udder of Coshocton; Maddie Rine of Walhonding; and Evelyn Brenneman of West Lafayette.