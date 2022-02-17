ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Check out these dreamy Presidents Day mattress deals

By Quinn Gawronski
Popular Science
Popular Science
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CLNwr_0eFAbpk200

Sleep can be truly transformative—which is why investing in a quality mattress is one of the simplest ways to upgrade your day-to-day life. However, this sleep essential can come at a high cost. That’s why we’re here: to give you the support to get your back support at the best price. Whether you’re looking to toss that outdated lumpy mattress or are outfitting a new home with only the best, a luxurious mattress doesn’t need to go out of budget. You can save and sleep better with this range of discounted mattresses just in time for Presidents Day.

Nest Bedding

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bL19d_0eFAbpk200

Check Price

You can save up to 20 percent on a mattress from Nest Bedding in time for Presidents Day, with a variety of options for different sleep preferences. From dreamy memory foam that you can sink into to natural latex hybrids that offer a plush finish and supportive center, you can find a steep discount on these quality mattresses.

Owl Natural Latex Hybrid $840 (Was $1,050)

Sparrow Signature Hybrid Memory Foam $760 (Was $950)

Quail Love & Sleep $650 (Was $1,000)

Tuft & Needle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f2eO8_0eFAbpk200

Check Price

If you’re ready for a full bed makeover, head over to the Presidents Day sale from Tuft & Needle. In addition to 20-percent off favorite mattresses made from adaptive foam, they’re also offering a range of discounts on down duvet inserts, adjustable bed frames, mattress toppers, down pillows, foam pillows, and mattress protectors. Make sure to scour these sales before 2/21, when they’ll return to their original retail prices.

T&N Hybrid Mattress $1,356 (Was $1,695)

Mint Mattress $956 (Was $1195)

Tuft & Needle Original Mattress $716 (Was $865)

Down Duvet Insert $279 (Was $310)

Adjustable Bed Frame $1,110 (Was $1,295)

DreamCloud

Check Price

Hybrid mattresses combine the best of both worlds—featuring innerspring coils for superior support and memory foam that conforms to your body and creates the ultimate comfort. While they typically come at a steep price point, this DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid Mattress is now discounted from its original retail price of $1,600 down to just $1,000. If saving $600 isn’t enough to convince you, this Presidents Day sale also includes a free mattress protector, sheet set, and cooling pillow, which would typically retail for $400. That’s a combined total discount of $1,000, giving you can have a luxurious night’s sleep at a fraction of the cost.

Casper

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c92ZU_0eFAbpk200

Check Price

If you don’t want to be limited to a select mattress on sale, head over to the Presidents Day deals at Casper—all of the brand’s namesake mattresses are discounted with the code PRESDAY22 at checkout. The company has selections for a variety of sleepers, from the Wave Hybrid that offers advanced support to ease aches and pains to the original style that you can purchase in all foam or a hybrid design. Regardless of what you decide on, all Casper mattresses have cooling technology and zoned back support, so you can be sure you’ll have a fantastic night’s sleep.

Wave Hybrid $2,461 (Was $2,895)

Nova Nybrid $1,960 (Was $2,295)

Original Mattress $1,165 (Was $1,295)

Leesa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qNk0B_0eFAbpk200

Check Price

Leesa’s Presidents Day sale ends at midnight on Thursday, Feb. 17—so we recommend that you act fast. Whether you go classic with their all-foam original mattress or are interested in a hybrid that combines their cooling foam tech with pocket springs for added support, these limited-time mattress discounts will allow you to elevate your sleep routine at a more affordable price.

Original Mattress $1,000 (Was $1,200)

Hybrid Mattress $1,700 (Was $1,900)

Legend Mattress $2,000 (Was $2,400)

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

The Best Early Presidents' Day Mattress Sales to Shop This Weekend: Nectar, Leesa, Mattress Firm and More

Whether you're a side sleeper, stomach sleeper or a combination sleeper, there are currently unbeatable, discounts on top mattress brands like Tempur-Pedic, Saatva, and Casper that will guarantee a good night's rest -- regardless of your sleeping preferences. With major mattress brands already having big Presidents' Day sales live now, you can find a deal on the perfect mattress that suits your every need and sleep style.
SHOPPING
The Oregonian

Upgrade your bedroom: Mattress sales from Wayfair, others feature deals on Sealy, Beautyrest from $199 through President’s Day

It’s Valentine’s Day, and if it’s been a few years since you’ve made a change to your sleeping arrangement, it may be time for an upgrade. Wayfair is making it easy on you this month with several bedroom item deals starting today, on Valentine’s Day, and continuing through President’s Day. The sale will include slashed prices on the best mattress brands, pillow tops, pillows, bed frames and more. That’s without mentioning that all of these deals come with free shipping from Wayfair, which means you will get your new bedroom items delivered to your door fast and free.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mattress Company#Presidents Day#Mattress Protector#Nest Bedding#Tuft Needle#T N Hybrid Mattress#Mint Mattress
E! News

Amazon's Best Pre-Presidents' Day Deals

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
goodhousekeeping.com

Amazon Has a Secret Overstock Outlet That’s Filled With Tons of Home Deals

You don't have to be a bargain hunter or extreme couponer to know that the best deals are often found at outlets and clearance stores. But since those retailers typically don't have e-commerce sites, you have to shop in-person to take advantage of their discounts (coupons included). Well, now you can score major savings without leaving your home or rifling through discount bins: Amazon has a secret virtual overstock outlet filled with tons of deals on home products.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

We Found This Badgley Mischka Coat Hiding at Walmart — Now Just $35

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Are you ever scrolling through a site, browsing for new clothing, and you suddenly spot a designer deal that seems like it appeared out of nowhere? We knew Walmart had amazing fashion options and great deals, but nothing could have truly prepared Us for spotting a Badgley Mischka coat for 82% off!
APPAREL
Popculture

Walmart Ex-Employee Reveals Bakery Secrets Before Your Next Cake Order in Viral TikTok

A former Walmart employee shared a secret about ordering a cake from the bakery. She claims the bakery doesn't actually make much of anything there, particularly the sheet cakes. Everything actually arrives at stores frozen, then the bakery thaws bread, cakes, and other foods. Earlier this month, TikTok user "princessannafit"...
BGR.com

10 hidden deals only Amazon Prime members can get

Syrinx Weighted Blanket Twin 15 Pounds for Adults – Dark Grey, Cooling Rating: 3.5 Stars 【ADVANTAGE】It brings you a healthy and comfortable sleep. Syrinx weighted blanket is made of breathable and high-quality fabrics. When you turn over, there is no noise to ensure your deep sleep, and you wake up feeling refreshed and energetic every morning.【TECHNOLOGY】Syrinx weighted blanket adopts five layers for optimal breathability and cool tactile experience. BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Buy from Amazon $59.99 $29.49 Buy from Walmart $60.00 The best deals on Amazon are typically available to anyone who wants to get in on the action. Just visit Amazon’s main deals...
SHOPPING
Reader's Digest

If You See an Elephant Statue at a Front Door, This Is What It Means

If you’ve ever completed an interior redecorating project, perhaps you’ve considered feng shui—the ancient Chinese practice of creating flow and balance in the home. This traditional practice encourages decluttering and organizing items in a way that brings positive energy to the space you’re designing. It also welcomes the addition of figurines that bring good fortune, like dragons, Mandarin ducks, or elephants.
ANIMALS
LehighValleyLive.com

How to get free N95 masks from Walmart

Walmart previously announced that free N95s will be distributed in stores as early as the second week of February, as pharmacies across the country stock up for the general public after the Biden administration announced it would be giving out 400 million masks from its Strategic National Stockpile. Here’s how...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Popular Science

Popular Science

30K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Awe-inspiring science reporting, technology news, and DIY projects. Skunks to space robots, primates to climates. That's Popular Science, 150 years strong.

 https://www.popsci.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy