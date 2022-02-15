ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sallisaw, OK

Former Oklahoma Sooners star Mark Hutson named new Sallisaw football coach

By Bryant Roche, Fort Smith Times Record
 2 days ago
Sallisaw on Monday announced its new football coach was Mark Hutson, a two-time All-American at Oklahoma who has been a college coaching conference champion, SEC Special Teams Coach of the Year and NFL assistant.

“He is a 32-year coaching veteran, been at different levels of college football, he’s had two stints in the NFL, so he’s going to bring a very large spectrum of different elements of football from different guys that he has worked with over the years.” Sallisaw athletic director Jeff Streun said. “Just his knowledge of the game is going to be beneficial for our school, our community and our kids.”

The former all-state Northside Grizzly became a starter for the Sooners as a freshman at left tackle, although later moved to guard. During his college playing career, Oklahoma won the national championship with a 1986 Orange Bowl win over Penn State.

In 1987, Hutson was a part of a wishbone offense that averaged 428.8 yards per game. In that season’s Orange Bowl loss to Miami, Hutson ran for a 29-yard touchdown on a fumblerooski trick play, Oklahoma's longest play from scrimmage that game.

A 1988 third-round draft pick by the Dallas Cowboys, Hutson suffered a herniated disc and was waived in June 1989 after spending his entire rookie season on injured reserve.

In 1990-92, Hutson served as a graduate assistant under Gary Gibbs, before coaching tight ends and special teams under Houston Nutt at Murray State, Boise State and Arkansas.

After being an offensive line coach at Tulsa (2000-02), he went to Eastern Illinois (2003-06), where associate head coach and offensive coordinator positions were eventually added to his offensive line job. He took over as interim coach in 2006 when head man Bob Spoo underwent surgery.

At Tulane (2007-11), he served as an offensive line coach and became interim coach after Bob Toledo’s resignation. From there, he went to the Oakland Raiders (2012-14) as the tight ends coach, before a second tour at Eastern Illinois (2015). He coached the likes of Joe Thomas as an assistant offensive line coach for the Cleveland Browns from 2016-18.

After three seasons with Cleveland, Hutson worked under LSU’s Ed Orgeron as an offensive analyst. This includes the 2019 15-0 national championship season that featured Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow.

He recently worked at Tennessee State, where the Tigers went 5-6 in Eddie George’s first year as coach. After the season, he was named the offensive line coach at Grambling, but then left for Sallisaw.

The Black Diamonds have not won a football state championship before or since back-to-back titles from 1980-81.

Former coach Randon Lowe had served at his alma-mater since 2018 until his resignation in December after posting a 1-9 mark this fall. The program went 17-25 in his four seasons and reached the second round of the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association playoffs in 2019 and 2020.

You can follow Bryant Roche on Twitter @BRocheSports and you can email him at BRoche@gannett.com

