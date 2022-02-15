ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letters to the editor: CLU has wronged Gallegly; mask mandate was un-patriotic

Gallegly disrespected by CLU

One has wonder if the Board of Regents have considered the ramifications of the recent actions by CLU’s new president, who has been there less than one year, bullying former Representative Elton Gallegly who is the longest serving Congressman in Ventura County history. It is no wonder the Congressman has had to resort to legal action. And now President Lori E. Varlotta has chosen to take the law into her own hands by dismantling the Congressional Office rather than waiting for due process.

Why is President Varlotta treating Congressman Gallegly with such disrespect when it was CLU who approached him for his papers and their concept to build the Gallegly Center and replica Congressional office? Further, Congressman Gallegly was the one who raised the funds to build the center, agreed to donate his documents for digital archiving, and has funded 11 fellows for their master’s degree in Public Service.

One also has to ask what President Varlotta’s reasoning is to repurpose the replica Congressional office in the Gallegly Center for Public Service and Civic Engagement. It certainly shouldn’t be to store the boxes of cataloged documents rather than digitize the archives. She claims having students rummaging through boxes for information is in the best interest of the students. However, in this day and age, everyone uses the internet to do their research.

I can’t help but wonder who and what is behind the drastic changes on the CLU campus for President Varlotta to be so disrespectful to Congressman Gallegly who has done so much for the CLU and Ventura County in his 26 years as a public servant.

Tracy Breslow, Simi Valley

Patriots will remain unmasked

Re: your Feb. 11 story, “Local mask mandate to be lifted next week”:

Why was this a mandate dictated by a governor, instead of legislation voted on by lawmakers? Why are mandates ever acceptable, anytime, for any reason? Since when is our survival more important than our right to a legislative voice in the law-making process?

Why are health-department bureaucrats (who don’t answer to the voters) allowed to make laws? A doctor making safety laws is as ridiculous as letting Greenpeace make environmental laws.

As for Supervisor Ramirez comment, “I hope we can trust people when they’re un-masked to be really vaccinated.” Heck, no. Patriots will remain unmasked, as always. In the words of Thomas Jefferson, “When tyranny becomes law, rebellion becomes duty.”

Lloyd Forrester, Simi Valley

