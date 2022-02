A remake of Resident Evil 4 has been going around the rumor mill for a little while now. And according to a new report, it’ll be taking a little bit of a different tone. Fanbyte has some new details on the reported remake, and how it will make some changes to the GameCube-era classic Resident Evil 4. According to their sources, Capcom wants to adjust the tone of the game, making it spookier. It’s not a “scene-for-scene” recreation, but taking some inspiration from the concepts in old RE4 demos and preview reels left on the cutting room floor.

