PA Chairman Mahmoud Abbas’ Deputy in the Fatah leadership Mahmoud Aloul on Thursday visited the mourning tent set up in memory of the three terrorists who were killed this week in Shechem (Watch: Israeli Special Forces Kill 3 Terrorists in Heart of Shechem), and played a voice recording of Abbas who said: “We have been patient for 73 years but we will not be patient any longer. We have no choice but to give them back double what they’ve done to us because we are the victims, not the attackers. The assassination was a deliberate murder carried out by the oppressive Zionist occupier. These events will not pass quietly, it is impossible to remain silent about it.”

MIDDLE EAST ・ 6 DAYS AGO