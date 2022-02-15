SIAC extends agreement with Nike

SIAC logo

The Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, BSN Sports and NIKE have entered into an extension agreement whereby Nike will continue to serve as the exclusive apparel, accessory, and equipment brand of the SIAC.

The deal, which directly influences Albany State, was announced Tuesday.

“As one of the preeminent brands in the world and the best-in-class shoe and apparel company, we are extremely pleased to enter into this historic extension,” Gregory Moore, commissioner of the SIAC, said in a release. “Over the past several years, Nike has very simply done an amazing job in increasing the digital circumference of its business to serve its customers. Through this generous investment in our institutions, we very much look forward to working with Nike to continue to deliver innovative and inspirational performance products to both current and future SIAC student-athletes.”

All SIAC member institutions will continue to have access to all Nike game and practice uniforms, Nike shoes and all training equipment through BSN SPORTS. Special online purchase opportunities will also be given to all SIAC members including college and university alumni, fans, students, and parents at key times during the academic calendar (like back-to-school, homecoming and football classics, holiday and graduations).

"Nike and the SIAC enjoy a very special relationship," said Fort Valley State University President Paul Jones, and Chairman of the SIAC Council of Presidents. “We welcome the opportunity to extend and deepen this important relationship which we believe will continue to deliver significant value to all SIAC stakeholders.”

Bill Stote, Senior Vice President of Collegiate Select at BSN SPORTS added, “We are extremely excited to partner with the SIAC and Nike to provide all SIAC member schools with the finest apparel and athletic gear. By partnering together, we are able to elevate the performance and impact of the SIAC athletic program, as well as the student-athlete experience on and off the field or court. We are proud to be their partner.”