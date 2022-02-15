ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

SIAC extends agreement with Nike

By From Staff Reports
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fuJ0r_0eFAZu9P00
SIAC logo

The Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, BSN Sports and NIKE have entered into an extension agreement whereby Nike will continue to serve as the exclusive apparel, accessory, and equipment brand of the SIAC.

The deal, which directly influences Albany State, was announced Tuesday.

“As one of the preeminent brands in the world and the best-in-class shoe and apparel company, we are extremely pleased to enter into this historic extension,” Gregory Moore, commissioner of the SIAC, said in a release. “Over the past several years, Nike has very simply done an amazing job in increasing the digital circumference of its business to serve its customers. Through this generous investment in our institutions, we very much look forward to working with Nike to continue to deliver innovative and inspirational performance products to both current and future SIAC student-athletes.”

All SIAC member institutions will continue to have access to all Nike game and practice uniforms, Nike shoes and all training equipment through BSN SPORTS. Special online purchase opportunities will also be given to all SIAC members including college and university alumni, fans, students, and parents at key times during the academic calendar (like back-to-school, homecoming and football classics, holiday and graduations).

"Nike and the SIAC enjoy a very special relationship," said Fort Valley State University President Paul Jones, and Chairman of the SIAC Council of Presidents. “We welcome the opportunity to extend and deepen this important relationship which we believe will continue to deliver significant value to all SIAC stakeholders.”

Bill Stote, Senior Vice President of Collegiate Select at BSN SPORTS added, “We are extremely excited to partner with the SIAC and Nike to provide all SIAC member schools with the finest apparel and athletic gear. By partnering together, we are able to elevate the performance and impact of the SIAC athletic program, as well as the student-athlete experience on and off the field or court. We are proud to be their partner.”

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Tesla faces safety investigation into "phantom braking" after surge of complaints

U.S. auto safety regulators have launched another investigation of Tesla, this time tied to complaints that its cars can stop on roads for no apparent reason. The government says it has 354 complaints from owners during the past nine months about "phantom braking" in Tesla Models 3 and Y. The probe covers an estimated 416,000 vehicles from the 2021 and 2022 model years.
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albany, GA
Business
Local
Georgia Sports
Albany, GA
Sports
City
Albany, GA
Local
Georgia Business
The Hill

Trump-nominated FAA administrator to resign at end of March

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) chief Steve Dickson announced on Wednesday that he will step down as administrator of the agency on March 31. Dickson, who was nominated by then-President Trump in 2019 and confirmed to a five-year term that August, told FAA employees in an email that he is leaving the agency to spend more time with his family.
POTUS
Reuters

U.S. says Russia is preparing pretext to invade Ukraine

MOSCOW/KYIV, Feb 17 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday there was now every indication Russia was planning to invade Ukraine in the next few days and was preparing a pretext to justify it, after Ukrainian forces and pro-Moscow rebels traded fire in eastern Ukraine. The Kremlin accused...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Shoes#Siac#Bsn Sports#Albany State#College And University#Collegiate Select
The Albany Herald

The Albany Herald

Albany, GA
5K+
Followers
244
Post
811K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Albany Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy