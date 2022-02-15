Sun City Players plan anniversary open house

Sun City Players, one of the oldest original chartered clubs of Sun City, is celebrating 60 years of live theater entertainment by hosting an open house for Recreation Centers of Sun City cardholders 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21, at the Mountain View Center, 9749 N. 107th Ave.

Admission is free.

Individuals don’t have to be actors to join, though they must be an RCSC card-carrying member.

Players can use help with carpentry, ticket sales, designing, information technology, painting, community outreach and other areas.

Members will answer questions about the how, where and why of live theater.