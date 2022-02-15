ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun City, AZ

Sun City Players plan anniversary open house

Sun City Independent
Sun City Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DOW6c_0eFAZEWF00

Sun City Players, one of the oldest original chartered clubs of Sun City, is celebrating 60 years of live theater entertainment by hosting an open house for Recreation Centers of Sun City cardholders 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21, at the Mountain View Center, 9749 N. 107th Ave.

Admission is free.

Individuals don’t have to be actors to join, though they must be an RCSC card-carrying member.

Players can use help with carpentry, ticket sales, designing, information technology, painting, community outreach and other areas.

Members will answer questions about the how, where and why of live theater.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sun City, AZ
Government
City
Sun City, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open House#Carpentry#Sun City Players#Recreation Centers#Rcsc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Paintings
Sun City Independent

Sun City Independent

Sun City, AZ
304
Followers
181
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to Sun City, Arizona, the first large-scale retirement community in the U.S. founded in 1960.

 https://www.suncityindependent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy