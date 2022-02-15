ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

Abbey Road Studios Announces First-Ever Music Photography Awards

By Rolling Stone UK
Connecticut Post
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe legendary Abbey Road Studios has announced details of the first-ever Music Photography Awards, to be held at the studios later this year. The inaugural MPAs will feature the best and most striking music photography from 2021, as voted for by a panel that includes David Bowie photographer Rankin, Moses Sumney,...

www.ctpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
bizjournals

Heaux House photography studio opens in Cooper Young

About a year ago, Randii Reaves wanted to get some photographs taken to mark her birthday. But, she couldn't find the right the studio — a place where she felt both secure and sexy. So, she decided to open one herself: Heaux House, now open in Cooper Young.
PHOTOGRAPHY
TheAtlantaVoice

The Inaugural Jazz Music Awards announces online submissions for its Global Awards Ceremony in October 2022

The inaugural Jazz Music Awards: Celebrating the Spirit of Jazz, today announced the online submissions for the global awards show, which opened on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, and will run through Saturday, April 30, 2022. The Jazz Music Awards is a 501 (c) 3 nonprofit subsidiary of WCLK Jazz 91.9. The Jazz Music Awards will […] The post The Inaugural Jazz Music Awards announces online submissions for its Global Awards Ceremony in October 2022 appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
su.edu

Harp Students Embark on U.K. Tour and Record at Abbey Road Studios

Shenandoah Conservatory harp students Brynn Olden ’25 (Bachelor of Music in Performance) and Serenity Flores ’24 (Bachelor of Music in Performance) received an invitation to participate in a once-in-lifetime U.K. tour opportunity, specially organized for gifted harpists at the beginning of their careers, from Friday, Feb. 18, through Friday, Feb. 25. The centerpiece of the tour is recording in perhaps the most iconic recording studio in the world, Abbey Road Studios, providing a professional development experience of the highest standard. Shenandoah harpists will have the opportunity to collaborate with leading professional producers, sound engineers, composers/arrangers and an internationally renowned team of mentors and professional musicians. In addition to recording at Abbey Road Studios, harpists will have numerous professional development and networking opportunities throughout their week in London. This opportunity came through Adjunct Associate Professor of Harp Lynnelle Ediger, M.M., who has had a long-time musical partnership with U.K. harpist Claire Jones, the former Royal harpist, and composer Chris Marshall. Intensive rehearsals began in early January with harpists from Shenandoah University and the American Youth Harp Ensemble coming together, plus Zooming with U.K. colleagues in preparation for this unique 35-harp recording project, the first of its kind at Abbey Road Studios (and possibly anywhere!).
WORLD
Popculture

Billboard Music Awards Announce 2022 Date

This spring will be a busy time of year for music awards shows, as the 2022 Billboard Music Awards entered the fray on Wednesday. The ceremony will air live on NBC Sunday, May 15 at 8 p.m. ET from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. That's the same venue where the 2022 Grammy Awards were moved to.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Bowie
Person
Moses Sumney
mixonline.com

Guild of Music Supervisors Announces Award Nominees

Los Angeles, CA (February 10, 2022)—The Guild of Music Supervisors has announced the nominees of its 12th annual awards, which honor outstanding achievement in the craft of music supervision in film, television, games, documentaries, advertising, and trailers. The 12th Annual Guild of Music Supervisors Awards ceremony will take place...
ROCK MUSIC
smilepolitely.com

Perimeter Road Music Festival announces date and partial lineup

Parkland College's record label Perimeter Road Sound Recordings has announced the date of their yearly fest, alongside the first 5 confirmed acts. The festival will take place on April 30th, 2022, at noon in the B1 lot of Parkland College. 5 acts are confirmed so far, those being Moe Pesci, Ashland, Melvin Knight, Anika Emily and Modern Drugs. More artists are to be announced in the coming weeks.
MUSIC
San Francisco Chronicle

Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett announces first-ever solo release

After nearly 40 years as the lead guitarist for Bay Area metal titans Metallica, Kirk Hammett will step out this spring with his first-ever solo release. The San Francisco native plans to release a four-song instrumental EP called “Portals” on April 23 via Metallica’s Blackened Recordings. Recorded in multiple locations, including Los Angeles, Paris and Oahu, the label describes the collection as “an invitation to inner worlds accessible only by music and the psyche it fuels.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Portrait Photography#Live Music#Art#Mpas#Rolling Stone
soundslikenashville.com

First Round of Performers Announced for 2022 ACM Awards

The first round of performers for the upcoming 57th annual ACM Awards has been announced, with the 2022 show just weeks away. Organizers of this year’s game changing live-streamed event say they have more than 20 musical performances on tap, and the early confirmations point to an all-star guest list.
MUSIC
UPI News

The Police to reissue greatest hits album on vinyl for 30th anniversary

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Legendary rock band The Police will be reissuing their greatest hits album on vinyl on April 15 in support of the collection's 30th anniversary. The album was remastered at Abbey Road and cut at half-speed for the best sound quality. The new set will contain two LPs alongside expanded artwork and packaging.
MUSIC
earmilk.com

Music production school 343 Labs announces interactive hub 343 Studio

New York and Berlin-based music production school 343 Labs has announced the launch of its digital music education hub 343 Studio which will give aspiring talent direct access to some of the world’s leading DJs and producers through live masterclasses, workshops, feedback sessions, networking events and even discounts to producer tools by Ableton, Arturia, SoundToys, etc.
ENTERTAINMENT
catcountry96.com

57th Academy of Country Music Awards Announce Nominations

The 57th Academy of Country Music Awards, which will be handed out at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV on March 7th – and you can watch it all happen live on Prime Video at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST/5 p.m. PST. Check out the list of nominees here…
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Music
DIY Photography

The platform that promises the perfect match between photography assistants and studios has launched

The new platform Shoot With Me, which serves to hook up photography assistants and second shooters with studios and wedding photographers, has launched fully across the USA and Canada. Claiming to be the “Air BnB” for photographers, the online platform offers a subscription-based model for anyone wanting to work as an assistant, a second shooter, or a lead photographer. Additionally, studios can look for and hire people when they need an extra set of hands.
PHOTOGRAPHY
WPBF News 25

Music lineup announced for first SunFest since 2019

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — SunFest announced its lineup Wednesday for its 2022 concert. Share with us: Upload your photos and videos via uLocal. “We are excited to bring music back to the waterfront and be in person with our friends at a festival that is at the center of so many people’s stories and memories,” said Executive Director Paul Jamieson in a statement. “In 2022, we’re presenting national and local artists who appeal across generations and musical tastes. SunFest has become a very unique time of year that brings people from all walks of life and all ages together in a perfect setting. For many people SunFest is more than an event, it’s a state of mind.”
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
penbaypilot.com

Bay Chamber announces 2022 Andrew Wolf Chamber Music Award winner

Bay Chamber Concerts and Music School announces that pianist Michelle Cann is the recipient of the 2022 Andrew Wolf Chamber Music Award. The $25,000 award recognizes a pianist under the age of forty who has made a serious commitment and contribution to the landscape of chamber music. Pianist Michelle Cann...
MUSIC
decodedmagazine.com

Music tech start up announces inaugural Aux Awards

Aux Music Ltd announces its first ever Aux Awards, set to take place on 30th March as a livestreamed event. After launching the Beta form of its Aux app in late 2021 (www.aux.app) where artists can access tools to back up, syncand collaborate remotely; the tech company startup is giving back to the industry by celebrating some of the brightest names and brands that have been making waves in recent years. Across 11 categories, the nominations have been thoughtfully selected by the visionary team at Aux – led by founder, tech entrepreneur, Ben Bowler – together with an impressive list of partners from all areas of music including, Music Ally, HotVox, The Independent Music Insider, Access All Areas and Far Out Magazine. Voting is now open until 11th March 2022 at https://aux.app/awards.
CELL PHONES
themusicuniverse.com

Blondie announces limited edition RSD 2022 release

Bespoke, deluxe two-disc, four-track 7-inch single set will be available on colored vinyl. Exclusively for Record Store Day on April 23rd, Blondie will release a limited edition EP featuring one of their most famous, endearing, and successful singles – “Sunday Girl.” Taken from the band’s multi-million-selling album Parallel Lines, “Sunday Girl” was originally released in 1979 and was the follow-up single to the band’s No. 1 hit single, “Heart of Glass,” and was a UK No. 1 and a top 10 hit around Europe.
ROCK MUSIC
NYS Music

2022 Eddies Music Awards Nominees Announced, Ceremony to be held at Proctors

The fourth annual Eddies Music Awards nominees have been announced, with an in-person ceremony scheduled for April 24, 2022 at Proctors Theatre in Schenectady. There are over 210 finalists in 36 categories honoring the work of 2021. Nominations and voting are determined by a group of judges that represent the local community.
SCHENECTADY, NY
The Hollywood Reporter

Billboard Music Awards Set for Live Broadcast on NBC in May

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards are set to air live on NBC from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 15. A host and performers for the event, which celebrates music’s greatest achievements, will be announced in coming weeks. Honorees will be determined by their performance on the Billboard charts, while nominees and winners are based on key fan interactions with music including streaming, album, digital sales, radio airplay, touring and more.More from The Hollywood ReporterHollywood Welcomes Return of Red Carpets as Pandemic Restrictions EasePink Wore Her Own Alexander McQueen Dress to Accept Her Billboard Icon AwardBillboard Music...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy