Sun City, AZ

TOPS members donate to veterans

 2 days ago

This display of 18 lap robes was collected by the Take Off Pounds Sensibly Sun City chapter AZ0234 for disabled veterans in the Sun City Health and Rehabilitation Center, 9940 W. Union Hills Drive. Disabled veterans in Arizona are sent to this facility and many are in wheelchairs. This will be an ongoing project for the chapter, which meets Tuesday mornings in the Sun City Room at Mienke’s Funeral Home, 12420 N. 103rd Ave. For information about TOPS, call 623-972-9659 or 623-299-6185.

New Daughters welcomed

Sun City Agua Fria National Society Daughters of the American Revolution Chapter Registrar Leslie Eaton and Chapter Chaplain Patricia Alicki administered the NSDAR oath of membership to two new ...
Shirley J Palik Trapp

Shirley J Palik Trapp, originally of Colorado, passed away peacefully on February 8th in Sun City, AZ. Shirley was born in Denver, CO on March 12, 1939 to Adalena Toof and Donald Palik. Shirley
COVID-19 and Its Impact on Veterinary Care

(Family Features) The COVID-19 pandemic has placed historic pressures on the veterinary field and pet owners across the country. Consider these tips to help navigate this new reality and ensure your pet has access to the care needed to stay healthy.
A local news site dedicated to Sun City, Arizona, the first large-scale retirement community in the U.S. founded in 1960.

