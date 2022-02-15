Director Michael Koch Captures Magic of the Mountains in Berlin Contender ‘A Piece of Sky’

The new film by Josephine Decker, “The Sky Is Everywhere,” is the exception that proves the rule. Usually, the very nature of a director’s cinematic authorship entails involvement with the script, regardless of what the credits say. Decker is one of the most original directors working now—her career in features started with “Butter on the Latch,” and its première screening, in 2013, was a “Rite of Spring” moment for the lucky few who were there. She has something of a specialty: the dramatization of female artists and the tangle of their creative and personal conflicts, which she invests with a comprehensive cinematic imagination and a furious passion. The theme continues in “The Sky Is Everywhere” (coming to Apple TV+ on Friday), the story of Lennie Walker (Grace Kaufman), a high-school senior with vast musical talent who has been crushed by the sudden death of her sister. The screenwriter, Jandy Nelson, adapted her own novel of the same title. Nelson is also an executive producer, and her presence may have made it difficult for Decker’s directorial authorship to assert itself—nevertheless, it does, in several of the movie’s strongest moments of performance, and, especially, in the film’s images and fantasy scenes, which are among the treasures of the recent cinema.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO