Girl, 12, struck by hit-and-run driver at West 34th and N. High School. IMPD seeking tips
Police are investigating a hit-and-run that left a 12-year-old injured Tuesday morning after she was struck by a vehicle at an intersection on Indianapolis’ west side.
The hit-and-run occurred at West 34th Street and North High School Road just before 7 a.m. near Lew Wallace School 107. Police responded to the intersection after receiving reports about a person struck and found the 12-year-old. The girl was taken to a hospital in stable, but critical condition. Police later Tuesday morning said her condition upgraded to stable.
Officials with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said they have not confirmed a description of the vehicle involved. The investigation, they said, is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477. Tips can remain anonymous.
