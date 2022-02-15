ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Timex Marks 50th Anniversary of Its First Quartz Watch With Q Timex 1972 Reissue

Cover picture for the articleTimex is marking 50 years since it first offered quartz watches with a golden take on its Q Series. Quartz movements first appeared in 1969 and offered greatly improved accuracy over mechanical...

The Nike ISPA Flow 2020 SE Takes On New "Dutch Green" and Violet Colorways

Following its return late last year, is set to release two more colorways of the ISPA Flow 2020 SE in both a “Dutch Green” and violet edition. The silhouette previously received muted colorways in an all-black and gray makeup and is now given a subtle vibrance in preparation for the Spring season.
Take a First Look at the Supreme x Nike Shox Ride 2 SP

With the full reveal of Supreme‘s Spring/Summer 2022 collection, the New York imprint offered a first look at its next collaboration with. coming this season. Included in the lookbook for its seasonal range were the rumored Supreme x Nike Shox Ride 2 SP. Paired with a tracksuit marked with...
Rolex Watches Were One of the Highest Appreciating Assets in the Last Decade

Luxury watches have been the “it” alternative investment these past couple of years, with names like Audemars Piguet, Patek Philippe and F.P.Journe making headlines for their insane surge in price. One Swiss manufacturer, however, has always been the king in terms of consistent appreciation — and it’s none other than Rolex.
RUSH ANNOUNCE 40TH ANNIVERSARY REISSUE OF 'MOVING PICTURES'

Rush have announced a 40th anniversary reissue of the legendary rock band’s 1981 album, Moving Pictures. Moving Pictures-40th Anniversary is set to be released through UMe/Mercury and Anthem Records on April 15. The new super deluxe box set will feature three CDs, one Blu-ray Audio disc, and five high-quality...
G-Star RAW Brings Diverse Influences to Its latest "Exclusives" Release

G-Star RAW has followed up its “Hardcore Denim” campaign by unveiling a new collection of Exclusives, focusing on innovative design and elevated construction. The collection incorporates diverse influences ranging from the famous Dakar Rally to traditional Japanese workwear references. The Dakar Rally inspiration is celebrated through new extreme...
F/CE.® and Wrangler Imagine the Modern Rodeo

Japanese imprint F/CE. and American workwear label Wrangler have joined forces for a range of wares inspired by rodeo riders and cowboys, combining classic western flair with contemporary styling. F/CE. digs into Wrangler’s archives reworking select items such as its bootcut denim, SOLOTEX lace-up jackets, WRANCHER shirts, and WRANCHER dress...
Timex's 38mm Giorgio Galli S1 Automatic Watch Hits the Sweet Spot

Welcome to Dialed In, Esquire's weekly column bringing you horological happenings and the most essential news from the watch world since March 2020. "Small things make a huge difference,” Giorgio Galli tells me from his design HQ in Milan in late 2021. It’s a truism for design in general, but nowhere does it play out so obviously than in the world of watches. In fact, it’s why Galli—the chief creative director for Timex Group—and I are talking in the first place. Two years after the debut of the Timex watch that bears his name, the 41mm Giorgio Galli S1, he’s releasing a new signature timepiece. The big news? It’s three millimeters smaller.
Timex’s cool Space Invaders watch is dripping with nostalgia

The Timex T80 is one of the most iconic digital watch designs from the 1980s, and therefore already a nostalgic piece, but for its latest special edition Timex is doubling that nostalgia by celebrating one of the most iconic classic video games of all time: Space Invaders. Built around the...
Nike Air Force 1 Mid "Coconut Milk" Surfaces in Spring-Friendly Tones

With Spring just around the corner, readies a new vibrant Air Force 1 Mid silhouette to celebrate the warmer months ahead. The upcoming pairs come in a “Coconut Milk” smooth suede base with yellow and orange glossy pebbled leather overlays on the mudguard and eye stays, pink patent leather fabrics on the lateral Swoosh and heel tab, and green matte leather fittings on the heel and collar strap.
JW Anderson Refreshes Its Sneaker in Pastel Hues for SS22

JW Anderson has refreshed its signature sneaker in vibrant colors for the Spring/Summer 2022 season. The updated colorways made their debut with the brand’s Fall/Winter 2021 menswear collection. For a charismatically colorful aesthetic, the unisex shoes have been updated in pastel hues of turquoise and French pink. The collection is also complete with staple colorways like chalk white and black. Staying in tune with JW Anderson’s playfulness, the sneaker’s feature both hi-top and low-top silhouettes with leather and canvas fabrics on chunky rubber soles.
Levi’s Serves up a Quartet of Skate-Inspired LS1 Sneakers

Levi’s has built on the unveiling of its Spring/Summer 2022 link up with The Simpsons by debuting its all-new LS1 skate-inspired sneakers in four classic colorways. Taking notes from classic skateboarding footwear, the LS1 boasts a bulky midsole which is met by a coarse-grain for extra durability, and sat beneath an upper crafted with a sustainably-sourced cottonized hemp. Playing with aesthetics, genres and styles, the LS1 is the perfect blend of contemporary and classic, coming in both the low and the mid iterations.
Nike Celebrates Black History Month With New Nike Air Force 1 Collection

Celebrates this year’s Black History Month with a release of a new collection of Air Force 1 Low FM (Future Movement) by You sneakers. Since 2005, Nike has launched a new Black History Month collection each year in an effort to honor Black heritage and celebrate their Black employees with the continued goal to inspire positive change and create awareness.
PSI celebrates its 50th anniversary

The Planetary Science Institute celebrated its 50th anniversary on Feb. 2. The PSI has grown to be one of the largest planetary science organizations. They have amounted to over 160 employees, and have more than 300 current NASA space exploration contracts.
The Police to reissue greatest hits album on vinyl for 30th anniversary

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Legendary rock band The Police will be reissuing their greatest hits album on vinyl on April 15 in support of the collection's 30th anniversary. The album was remastered at Abbey Road and cut at half-speed for the best sound quality. The new set will contain two LPs alongside expanded artwork and packaging.
Take a First Look at the WHO DECIDES WAR x Nike Air Force 1 Low

Ahead of the digital debut of WHO DECIDES WAR‘s Fall/Winter 2022 collection, Everard Best, better known as Murder Bravado shared an upcoming. Taking to Instagram, the New York-based designer revealed two WHO DECIDES WAR x Nike Air Force 1 Lows. Expected to be part of the 40th-anniversary celebrations of the AF1, the shoes build on Murder Bravado’s signature embroidered distressed denim designs. Both takes feature bespoke and upcycled distressed-patchwork denim uppers marked with “WHO DECIDES WAR” embroidery. Completing the collaborations are special tongue tags, white laces and white AF1 sole units.
Did Disney Just Reveal Its Most EXCLUSIVE 50th Anniversary Item?

Disney World has 4 Beacon of Magic shows to celebrate the 50th Anniversary. But did you know they recently added a 5th?. The Beacons of Magic are short shows in the Disney World parks that transform the icons into glittery, iridescent beacons. OK so maybe this newest one isn’t an official Beacon of Magic, but it sure looks like one! It doesn’t transform a park icon or even a building. Nope — this one transforms an incredible DRESS.
Arc’teryx Veilance's Techy Minimalism Is Back For SS22

Arc’teryx Veilance returns for Spring/Summer 2022 to offer up a selection of classic modern pieces that have been reworked through the label’s technical lens. A sub-brand under the Arc’teryx umbrella for the last decade, Veilance has become renowned in the world of technical wear for its lightweight, high-performing iterations of classic everyday garments.
BAPE Reconnects With Vans for Another Footwear and Apparel Collaboration

After recently joining forces with JJJJound for a tasteful BAPE STA collaboration, streetwear stalwart BAPE is now trucking right along with another joint venture with the likes of Vans. The Japanese label and the Anaheim-based skateboarding company have reconnected for a second head-to-toe footwear and apparel assemblage. The main attractions...
Leica Brings Its Camera Expertise to Two Innovative New Watches: Leica L1 and L2

Can a 150-year-old camera company make a decent watch? It turns out the answer is yes, and the new L1 and L2 watches from renowned German camera manufacturer Leica are proof. The Leica L1 and L2, with their understated styling and mostly black color scheme, certainly look similar to Leica’s sleek cameras, but it’s what’s on the inside that really makes them stand out. Both watches are powered by a new, German-made mechanical movement—a testament to Leica’s long history of precision engineering.
