Activist Generali investors call for "open dialogue"

By Reuters Staff
 2 days ago

MILAN, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Two activist investors in Generali , including eyewear billionaire Leonardo Del Vecchio, on Tuesday urged Italy’s leading insurer to engage in “an open and constructive dialogue” to overcome issues that have held back its growth.

Del Vecchio’s holding company Delfin and Fondazione CRT said in a joint statement it was important for a company of strategic importance for the country such as Generali to engage with shareholders and respect their rights.

Delfin, Generali’s third-largest investor, and smaller shareholder CRT said their consultation pact over Generali remained in place, as they sought to express their view on the insurer’s future after investing “significant resources” in it. (Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi, writing by Valentina Za Editing by Keith Weir)

Reuters

RWE chairman rebuffs criticism from activist investor Enkraft

FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF, Feb 16 (Reuters) - RWE (RWEG.DE) on Wednesday said the composition of the power utility's supervisory board adequately reflects its strategic positioning, dismissing recent criticism from activist shareholder Enkraft that this was not the case. The comments by RWE Supervisory Board Chairman Werner Brandt mark the latest development in...
Reuters

Allianz books 3.7 billion euro provision in investment fund case

FRANKFURT, Feb 17 (Reuters) - The German insurer and asset manager Allianz on Thursday said it would set aside 3.7 billion euros ($4.20 billion) in a provision to deal with investigations and lawsuits resulting from the collapse of a multi-billion-euro set of investment funds. ($1 = 0.8804 euros) (Reporting by Tom Sims Editing by Chris Reese)
Seekingalpha.com

Hasbro rallies after activist investor says shares could double

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) pushed higher on Thursday after Alta Fox formally submitted five independent candidates to the toy company's board following yesterday's report that the push was coming. Alta Fox is one of the largest shareholders of Hasbro, with an ownership stake of approximately 2.5%. The activist investor said it has...
Reuters

Allianz books $4.2 bln hit in investment fund case, says more may come

FRANKFURT, Feb 17 (Reuters) - German insurer and asset manager Allianz (ALVG.DE) on Thursday said it would set aside 3.7 billion euros ($4.20 billion) to deal with investigations and lawsuits resulting from the collapse of a multi-billion-euro set of investment funds. The provision resulted in a net loss attributable to...
Reuters

Generali chairman to quit in April amid investor tensions

MILAN (Reuters) -The chairman of Italy’s biggest insurer, Generali, plans to step down in April after 11 years in the job, saying that current tensions among investors were a source of regret. Gabriele Galateri di Genola told the board he would continue as chairman only until a shareholder meeting...
Reuters

Viewsroom: Ukraine, ECB and India’s giant insurer

LONDON, Feb 17 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Worries about an invasion of Ukraine have rattled markets, but Dasha Afanasieva says Russian investors are more sanguine. The European Central Bank faces a tougher inflation juggling act, argues Swaha Pattanaik. And Una Galani discusses the listing of India’s Life Insurance Corp. Follow...
Reuters

ECB has central banking’s hardest juggling act

LONDON, Feb 15 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Global central bankers face the challenge of curbing high inflation without stifling growth. That’s hard enough. But European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde has an extra ball to juggle. She must also ensure the differences in bond yields between euro zone countries don’t widen to levels that undermine monetary policy, or even pose an existential threat to the single currency. Her various goals may become incompatible.
mining.com

Activist investor Bluebell presses Glencore to spin off coal assets

Activist investor Bluebell Capital Partners is pressing Glencore (LON: GLEN) to spin off its thermal coal business to move from being a “disliked stock” to a top pick for investors supporting support sustainability and environmental stewardship. The plan by London-based hedge fund, a signatory of the United Nations...
ShareCast

Activist investor sends coal demerger plan to Glencore

Glencore has been told exactly how it could spin-off its coal division by an activist investor, arguing that the production of such polluting fuel was becoming a barrier to investment. Activist investor Bluebell Capital Partners wrote to Glencore’s board last month, the Financial Times reported, saying a separate company should...
Phys.org

Activist investors achieve higher returns using sell-side analysts' reports

In an era when investors can easily find information online about company performance, are traditional reports created by sell-side analysts still useful? Research from Thomas Shohfi, assistant professor in the Lally School of Management at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, shows that these reports are a valuable resource for activist hedge fund investors which are some of the most sophisticated investors in the financial industry.
Reuters

IFF names activist investor Icahn-backed nominee to board

Feb 9 (Reuters) - International Flavors & Fragrances Inc said on Wednesday it had appointed consumer goods company Church & Dwight Co Inc’s chief marketing officer Barry Bruno to its board as part of its cooperation agreement with activist investor Carl Icahn. Icahn had recommended Bruno as an independent...
chainstoreage.com

Activist investor seeks control of Kohl’s board

An activist investor group has turned up the heat on Kohl’s Corp. Macellum Advisors, which owns nearly a 5% stake in Kohl’s, is looking to take control of the department store’s board. The group on Thursday nominated a slate of 10 candidates (listed at end of article) for election to the board at Kohl’s 2022 shareholders meeting. In response, Kohl's called Macellum’s effort to take control of the board "unjustified and counterproductive."
rigzone.com

Activist Investor Forces Board Changes In Hurricane Energy

Hurricane Energy has shuffled its executive team after a request from its activist investor Crystal Amber. Financially troubled North Sea oil and gas company Hurricane Energy has shuffled its executive team after a request from its activist investor Crystal Amber. Hurricane Energy said that it received a request from Crystal...
Reuters

Generali investors Fondazione CRT, Del Vecchio considering ending pact - sources

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian billionaire Leonardo del Vecchio and banking foundation Fondazione CRT, shareholders in insurer Generali, are considering dismantling a consultation pact after fellow investor Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone quit in January, two sources close to the matter said on Tuesday. “The agreement doesn’t make sense anymore, it has been...
