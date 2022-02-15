ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barbershop chorus celebrates survival of the art

This nation and the world have lost much during this pandemic, but Arizona’s A-Plateau champions and the Northwest Valley’s one and only barbershop chorus, the Desert Aires, survived.
The group will produce a new show, “Bring Back the Good Old Days,” 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27 in the auditorium at Sundial Center, 14801 N. 103rd Ave.

As usual, the Stomperz Dixieland Jazz Band will also have its fans toe tapping with their music.

Men’s barbershopping began at the turn of the 20th century along with blues, ragtime and jazz, and later named themselves the Society for the Preservation and Encouragement of Barber Shop Quartet Singing in America. This movement has long since become international in scope, doing business as the Barbershop Harmony Society, currently headquartered in Nashville.

As barbershopper widows became more interested in their husbands’ music, they wanted to join the same organization, but the men wanted it to remain just for them. So, they formed their own society with the name of the Sweet Adelines. The Desert Aires has five quartets within its ranks, including one of the first mixed (male and female) groups, the Mixed Meta4 Quartet.

Some of these quartets will be joined by the BHS Far Western District championship quartet known as Vocalocity to add more spice to the program.

Reserved prime seating tickets will sell for $25 with general admission tickets selling for $15, and are available from any chorus member as well as at the box office 9 a.m.-noon Monday-Saturday, Feb. 21-26. Ticket sales will continue at the box office for one hour before the show starts Sunday, Feb. 27.

For more information, visit desertaires.com or call 623-266-1215 or 928-853-5765.

Editor’s Note: Jack McGill is a spokesman for the Desert Aires.

