TOPS members donate to veterans

This display of 18 lap robes was collected by the Take Off Pounds Sensibly Sun City chapter AZ0234 for disabled veterans in the Sun City Health and Rehabilitation Center, 9940 W. Union Hills Drive. Disabled veterans in Arizona are sent to this facility and many are in wheelchairs. This will be an ongoing project for the chapter, which meets Tuesday mornings in the Sun City Room at Mienke’s Funeral Home, 12420 N. 103rd Ave. For information about TOPS, call 623-972-9659 or 623-299-6185.