Under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), Louisiana is set to receive approximately $75 million over the next five years for electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure, with $14.1 million allocated this fiscal year. This is part of President Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure law to deploy chargers along highways and in rural areas to support domestic manufacturing jobs and make EVs more accessible and affordable for working families. Under guidelines set by the Federal Highway Administration, federal funds require a minimum 20 percent state match. In order to bridge this funding gap, DOTD will be developing an EV charging infrastructure deployment grant program and an alternative fuel vehicle infrastructure grant program if there is sufficient interest from the private sector in hydrogen, natural gas, additional EV or propane fueling infrastructure.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO