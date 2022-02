The Super Bowl is over, in what was a bitter event for Green Bay Packers fans to watch as many felt it should have been green and gold confetti falling in SoFi Stadium on Sunday. Instead, it was royal blue and sol raining from the Los Angeles sky in merriment of the home team Rams capturing the Lombardi Trophy. That tart scene shouldn’t last too long in the minds of Cheeseheads, though, as the quest for a championship in 2023 has already begun. The first event on the docket: free agency. Here are three needs, three free-agency fits for the Packers.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO