At night, there should be rest. With the sun going down at a predictable 5:30 p.m., I always try to see it as a time to de-stress from the day and fall into a blissful sleep. But rarely is the night such an inviting period of relaxation for the living. Will our brains shut off once we prepare a bulleted list of reasons why sleeping will let us wake up early tomorrow? Probably not if we pressure our brains into slumber. My specific brain seems to look down on the primal instinct for sleeping, despite being aware of its benefits to the human psyche and body. “Hah, noo! I got today’s experiences to over-analyze and no hours to waste doing nothing.”

LIFESTYLE ・ 13 DAYS AGO