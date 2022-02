As electric cars such as the Tesla Model 3 become more and more popular among consumers, the need for lithium is high on the rise. This element is a crucial part of the electric battery but due to its rapidly rising demand, the costs are increasing and supply is waning. Some manufacturers are already looking at solid-state battery solutions to decrease the reliance on this material. In an attempt to combat this issue, Snow Lake Lithium has announced that it will be opening a new mining site in Manitoba, Canada.

