'Wonder Twins' Get Live Action Movie at HBO

The original X-Men member has been one of the main protagonists of the popular franchise since making his debut in the very first issue back in September 1963. Considered the team leader of the X-Men, Cyclops has been the main staple of the franchise, battling big-time villains such as Magneto and his romantic relationship with Jean Grey is also a focal point in the comics and television. There have been multiple versions of the popular character, with Cyclops even being a villain in some cases. Like a bunch of the X-Men, he’s a complex character, though arguably not on the level of a Rogue or Jean Grey. In the films, Scott is established as the leader in the first movie, and has a bit to do, though the focus is on Logan and Rogue. X2: X-Men United puts more attention to Scott and Jean’s relationship, and the jealously battle between Scott and Logan. Again, Cyclops isn’t the main focal point of the film as he’s just another member of the X-Squad. In Scott’s appearance in The Last Stand, the character is killed off pretty early thanks to the Phoenix Force. Despite Scott being an integral part of the Phoenix story, Fox and executives opted to kill Marsden’s character due to scheduling issues as he was also filming Superman Returns. Even before Cyclops’ off-screen murder, the Scott Summers character was heavily damaged at that point.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO