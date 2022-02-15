ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Wonder Twins' Get Live Action Movie at HBO

By Ryan Adamczeski
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you grew up watching Super Friends, you probably know who the Wonder Twins are. Before DC's Justice League was even known as the Justice League, the Wonder Twins were the original sidekicks to the team of Earth's greatest heroes, which included Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, and Aquaman. They...

Cinema Blend

DC Just Dropped A Ton Of New Aquaman, Black Adam And The Flash Footage In 2022 Video

Warner Bros. has been making some serious swings within the DC Extended Universe over the past few years. But 2022 looks like it' s going to be one of the franchise's biggest, with a number of highly anticipated upcoming DC movies coming to theaters. And DC just dropped a ton of new Aquaman, Black Adam And The Flash footage in 2022 Video.
MOVIES
wiltonbulletin.com

DC’s ‘Wonder Twins’ Movie for HBO Max to Be Written and Directed by ‘Black Adam’s’ Adam Sztykiel

DC’s “Wonder Twins” are getting the feature film treatment, with a new live-action movie in the works for HBO Max. Warner Bros has hired Adam Sztykiel, who worked on the upcoming “Black Adam,” starring Dwayne Johnson, to write and direct the movie, based on the DC characters. Temple Hill’s Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey will produce the project.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Coyote vs Acme: John Cena to Star in Live-Action/CG Hybrid Looney Tunes Movie

John Cena is ready to enter the Looney Tunes universe with Coyote vs. Acme. Warner Bros. tabbed the star after announcing Season 2 of Peacemaker on HBO Max today. The WWE Superstar is no stranger to the world of animation. (In fact, Scooby-Doo! Fans will remember his role in WrestleMania Mystery back in 2014.) This time around though, Cena will play Wil. E. Coyote's former boss according to The Hollywood Reporter. Coyote vs. Acme will be part courtroom shenanigans and half comedy. Also adding to the intrigue around this project is the fact that it will be split between live-action and animation. People love the actor and will be excited to see what he's bringing to the table. For Warner Bros. it's a way to leverage one of their most recognizable properties in a fun and fresh way.
TV & VIDEOS
cosmicbook.news

'Wonder Twins' Coming To HBO Max From 'Black Adam' Writer

The Wonder Twins powers are activating on the HBO Max streaming service as an original movie is in development with Black Adam scribe Adam Sztykiel writing the script and directing the live-action flick. No plot details are known, but the Wonder Twins were first introduced in the Super Friends cartoon...
TV & VIDEOS
Anime News Network

Tokyo Vice Live-Action Series Premieres on HBO Max on April 7

Series debuts with 3 episodes at once, followed by 2 episodes every Thursday. The staff for the live-action adaptation of American reporter Jake Adelstein's Tokyo Vice book revealed on Monday that the series will premiere on HBO Max on April 7 with three episodes. The service will then add two new episodes every Thursday until the series finale streams on April 28. The show will also premiere on Japan's WOWOW service on April 24.
COMICS
TVOvermind

Why Rogue From The Live-Action X-Men Movies Was Disappointing

In the comics and television show, Rogue is an incredibly complex character. There are plenty of versions of the popular mutant in the media landscape. More so, Rogue is connected to Mystique, who adopted and took care of the young girl, and she became a villainous force in the Brotherhood of Mutants. However, the live-action feature never really explored that route with the character. When we first meet Rogue in the first film back in 2000, she’s more so a scared girl with mutant powers. Rogue isn’t the super being that’s she’s mostly in the comics, so she doesn’t have flight or super-strength, but she’s given a nice spotlight throughout the first feature. Given the capabilities of Rogue’s powers and the history of the character, there are plenty of avenues that the filmmakers could’ve taken in terms of Rogue’s character, but she’s mainly sidelined once the original X-Men film is said and done.
MOVIES
Entertainment
Batman
TV & Videos
Movies
TVOvermind

Why Cyclops Is A Bad Character In The Live-Action X-Men Movies

The original X-Men member has been one of the main protagonists of the popular franchise since making his debut in the very first issue back in September 1963. Considered the team leader of the X-Men, Cyclops has been the main staple of the franchise, battling big-time villains such as Magneto and his romantic relationship with Jean Grey is also a focal point in the comics and television. There have been multiple versions of the popular character, with Cyclops even being a villain in some cases. Like a bunch of the X-Men, he’s a complex character, though arguably not on the level of a Rogue or Jean Grey. In the films, Scott is established as the leader in the first movie, and has a bit to do, though the focus is on Logan and Rogue. X2: X-Men United puts more attention to Scott and Jean’s relationship, and the jealously battle between Scott and Logan. Again, Cyclops isn’t the main focal point of the film as he’s just another member of the X-Squad. In Scott’s appearance in The Last Stand, the character is killed off pretty early thanks to the Phoenix Force. Despite Scott being an integral part of the Phoenix story, Fox and executives opted to kill Marsden’s character due to scheduling issues as he was also filming Superman Returns. Even before Cyclops’ off-screen murder, the Scott Summers character was heavily damaged at that point.
MOVIES
Ubergizmo

Netflix Announces Plans For A Live-Action BioShock Movie

Are you a fan of 2K’s BioShock series of video games? If you are, then you might be interested to learn that Netflix has announced that they will be making a live-action BioShock movie. Unfortunately, not much is known about the movie at the moment other than the fact...
VIDEO GAMES
HBO Watch

Movies on HBO: CRY MACHO

We already talked up this movie when it hit as a Same-Day Premiere on HBO Max back in September of 2021, but now the movie has made its appearance on HBO channels across the cable landscape. We draw your attention to it because, well, who knows how many new Clint Eastwood movies we are going to get? The man is 91 years old.
MOVIES
TVLine

Live-Action Dora the Explorer Series, TMNT Movies Ordered at Paramount+

Click here to read the full article. A live-action Dora the Explorer series, new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles adventures and the reveal of a long-lost breed of Transformers were among the announcements made by Nickelodeon/Paramount+ during ViacomCBS’ Investor Day event. Brian Robbins, Paramount+’s Chief Content Officer for Movies and Kids & Family, announced on Tuesday afternoon that in addition to an all-new CG-animated Dora the Explorer series on track for 2023 and aimed at the preschool set, the first-ever live-action Dora the Explorer series — “inspired by the tone of Paramount Pictures’ Dora and the Lost City of Gold movie” — is...
MOVIES
Polygon

It’s Batman vs. an entire alien invasion in DC’s latest miniseries

An alien ship in Earth’s atmosphere is causing global blackouts, and wouldn’t you know it? Superman is nowhere to be found. Sounds like a job for Green Lantern. Or maybe the Martian Manhunter. Or Orion? Is he available?. Batman is the only hero available? Well, that’s going to...
COMICS
ComicBook

DC's New Batman Series Reunites Rogue One Writer Gary Whitta, The Boys Co-Creator Darick Robertson

Gary Whitta (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) and Darick Robertson (The Boys) are running for a new Batman miniseries this May. Batman: Fortress is an eight-issue series that finds an alien spaceship entering Earth's atmosphere. This causes the world to plunge into chaos and Superman nowhere to be found. The Dark Knight stands as the last line of defense against an alien invasion, but he must first put his efforts into defending Gotham. The DC miniseries reunites Whitta and Robertson, who have previously collaborated to create the Image Comics dystopian series Oliver, which is a new take on the literary classic.
COMICS
EW.com

Matt Reeves on creating a new 'Bat-verse' with The Batman's HBO Max spin-offs

Why be in the DC Extended Universe when you can create your own 'verse?. That's essentially the approach director Matt Reeves has taken to The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson as the Dark Knight. Set in the masked vigilante's second year, the film is a murder mystery involving familiar faces from the canon: the Riddler (Paul Dano), here a serial killer targeting Gotham's corrupt elite; Selina Kyle (Zoë Kravitz), who has yet to become Catwoman; and the Penguin (Colin Farrell), a.k.a. Oswald Cobblepot, who is only a mid-level mob lieutenant in the movie and hasn't achieved crime boss status yet.
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

Peacemaker finale brings in some major, "awesome" DC cameos

Warning: Major spoilers ahead for Peacemaker episode 8! Turn back now if you haven't caught up on HBO Max!. The Peacemaker finale is here, and it's brought with it some major DC cameos. Towards the end of the episode, after the fight against the Butterflies is wrapped up, some significant...
TV SERIES
Digital Trends

How to watch the DC movies in order

There are now 10 official DCEU (Extended Universe) movies out in the world, and despite having different directors and styles, they all work together to form a more or less continuous movieverse timeline. That’s good news for viewers who want to jump in — or fans who are planning a complete run of the movies from beginning to end.
MOVIES

