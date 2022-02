In the last year's NFL Draft, 38 cornerbacks in total were selected, the most of any position group. Of the 38 drafted, five went in the first round. If the second round is counted, a total of eight cornerbacks came off the board, proving once again that the position is one of the deepest in all of college football and most important in the NFL. Ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft in April, NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks recently released his top five draft-eligible cornerbacks. Of the top five, all are projected as possible first-round picks. There are two defensive backs from the SEC, one from the Pac-12, one from the ACC, and one from the AAC.

NFL ・ 3 HOURS AGO