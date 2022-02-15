ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: MoneyGram, Constellation Brands, Marriott and more

By Tanaya Macheel, @tanayamac
CNBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out the companies making headlines in midday trading. MoneyGram International — The global remittance company's shares surged by almost 19% following news that the private equity firm Madison Dearborn Partners will acquire MoneyGram in a deal valued at about $1.8 billion. Fidelity National Information — Financial services...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Cisco, DoorDash, Fastly and More

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:. DoorDash — DoorDash shares surged more than 32% in after-hours trading despite a wider-than-expected quarterly loss. The delivery company reported a loss of 45 cents per share while Wall Street expected a loss of 25 cents per share. However, DoorDash's fourth-quarter revenue of $1.3 billion beat estimates.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Fastly Stock Is Sliding After the Company's Earnings

Revenue growth decelerated significantly in Q4 -- but that was expected. Full-year guidance was weaker than anticipated. Fastly's first-quarter revenue guidance implies a top-line acceleration. Shares of edge computing company Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) tumbled sharply in after-hours trading on Wednesday, following the tech company's fourth-quarter earnings report. Though the company's fourth-quarter...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moneygram#Marriott International#Constellation Brands#Stock#Moneygram International#Madison Dearborn Partners#Fis#Factset#Bloomberg News#Avis Budget Group#General Electric
pulse2.com

Constellation Brands (STZ) Stock: $275 Price Target From Well Fargo

The shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) have received a $275 price target from Wells Fargo. These are the details. The shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) have received a $275 price target from Wells Fargo. And Wells Fargo analyst Chris Carey is maintaining an “Overweight” rating on the shares.
MARKETS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Walmart, AutoNation, Cisco and others

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Walmart (WMT) – Walmart stock rose 2.9% in the premarket after the retail giant reported better-than-expected quarterly results. Walmart earned an adjusted $1.53 per share, 3 cents above estimates, issued an upbeat forecast, and announced a dividend hike. AutoNation (AN)...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Coca-Cola's stock rallies to just shy of a record after dividend hike, plan to resume share repurchases

Shares of Coca-Cola Co. KO, +2.00% rallied 1.7% in afternoon trading Thursday, and are now a nickel shy of the Feb. 8 record close of $62.00, after the beverage giant raised its dividend and said it planned to resume repurchases this year. The new quarterly dividend of 44 cents a share, up from 42 cents, will be payable April 1 to shareholders of record on March 15. Based on current prices, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 2.84%, which compares with the yield for the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF.
MARKETS
CNBC

USDC issuer Circle CEO breaks down company's new $9 billion valuation: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire discusses the tweaked SPAC deal that doubles the company's valuation and the development of CBDCs in the U.S.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
MarketWatch

Dow books biggest drop since November as stocks end sharply lower on renewed Ukraine fears

U.S. stock benchmarks closed sharply lower Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average slumping more than 600 points, amid renewed worries that Russia may soon invade Ukraine. The Dow ended about 1.8% lower, while the S&P 500 dropped about 2.1% and the tech-laden Nasdaq Composite slid around 2.9%, according to preliminary FactSet data. President Joe Biden told reporters Thursday morning that a Russian invasion could happen in the next "several days." Nearly all of the S&P 500's 11 sectors finished lower in Thursday's slump, with losses led by information technology, preliminary FactSet data show. The Dow's 1.8% slide was its largest daily drop since Nov. 30, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Overview Of Value Stocks In The Energy Sector

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
STOCKS
Benzinga

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) stock rose 25.4% to $118.99 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $40.8 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday. Global E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) shares increased by 17.63% to $43.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3...
STOCKS
Cheddar News

U.S. Stocks Move Broadly Lower as Ukraine Tensions Persist

American flags fly outside the New York Stock exchange, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in the Financial District in New York. Stocks are off to a weak start on Wall Street, Thursday, Feb. 17, chipping away at the weekly gains for major indexes. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File) Technology companies led a...
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

Stocks slip on Russia, Ukraine worries, Walmart bucks downtrend

U.S. stocks retreated as investors continue to monitor tensions between Russia and Ukraine, as well as the Federal Reserve's preparation for a March rate hike. All three of the major averages fell over 1% with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down over 400 points. Ticker Security Last Change Change %
STOCKS
NBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After-Hours: Airbnb, Roblox, Wynn Resorts & More

Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading:. Airbnb — Shares of the property rental company advanced 5% during extended trading Tuesday following the company's fourth-quarter results. Airbnb earned 8 cents during the period on $1.53 billion in revenue. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting the company to earn 3 cents on $1.46 billion in sales. The company also gave strong guidance.
STOCKS
Coinspeaker

MGI Stock Jumps 19% as MoneyGram Prepares for Takeover from Madison Dearborn

MoneyGram’s Chief Executive Officer Alex Holmes will remain at the helm of affairs in the company following the completion of the buyout. The stock of American cross-border P2P payments and money transfer company, MoneyGram International Inc (NASDAQ: MGI) closed Tuesday’s trading session up 19.55% to $10.71 following the news of the firm’s acquisition by Madison Dearborn Partners LLC (MDP). As reported by Reuters, the acquisition deal is worth $1.8 billion as Madison Dearborn will seek to offset the close to $800 million debt the company is currently owing.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Where Constellation Brands Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 9 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Constellation Brands has an average price target of $281.44 with a high of $303.00 and a low of $240.00.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Hilton swings to profit that matched expectations, revenue more than doubles

Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. HLT, -1.74% was little changed in premarket trading Wednesday, after the hotel operator swung to a fourth-quarter profit that was in line with expectations, while revenue more than doubled to top forecasts. The company reported net income of $147 million, or 52 cents a share, after a loss of $224 million, or 81 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share of 72 cents matched the FactSet consensus. Revenue grew 106.3% to $1.84 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $1.80 billion. Revenue per available room (RevPAR) jumped 104.2% from a year ago, beating the FactSet consensus for an 83.1% increase, but was down 13.5% from the pre-pandemic fourth quarter of 2019. The company said that while some hotels suspended operations during 2021, as the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus spread, re-openings significantly outpaced suspensions. "Although new variants of the virus have had some short-term impact, we are optimistic about the acceleration of recovery across all segments during 2022," said Chief Executive Christopher Nassetta. The stock has rallied 11.5% over the past three months while the S&P 500.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy