The winter is the perfect time to curl up with a good book. Here’s an update on a few of your favorite local authors. Vicki Easterly is revising her second children’s book, "Gerald, The Big-Hearted Gackoo." Gerald is a creature from the mythical land of Oosh, but because he is different he had no friends. However, because of his differences, he is the only one who can save the other gackoos from a terrible disaster. Easterly will be submitting the book for publication in the next few weeks.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 1 DAY AGO