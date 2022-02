DES MOINES, Iowa — The pandemic has created worker shortages that are contributing to a child care crisis in Des Moines. Many parents are on waiting lists, hoping a spot will open so they can get back to work. Meanwhile, child care providers are trying to provide quality child care as they lose caregivers. Both parents and providers say something needs to change to keep the local economy going.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO