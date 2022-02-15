ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Tuesday to remain cold, but warm up on the way

By Tony Pann
Wbaltv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeteorologist Tony Pann says today will continue to be cold with temperatures...

www.wbaltv.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
pix11.com

Warm Thursday ahead followed by cold front bringing rain, strong winds

Get ready for another taste of spring. A good southwesterly flow continues into Thursday ahead of an approaching cold front. Temperatures will surge toward 60, but the warmth will not last. That cold front will bring not only rain, but also strong winds during the overnight hours and that breeze will continue into Friday. A high wind watch has been issued for Suffolk County as winds may gust toward 60 mph. Wind advisories may be issued for parts of the region, including the city, as we get closer to the event.
ENVIRONMENT
wbtw.com

Big warm up tomorrow

Warmer weather tomorrow will continue into Friday. Tonight will be partly cloudy and mild with low temperatures in the 50s. Much warmer weather for tomorrow with a mixture of clouds and sunshine and high temperatures in the 70s. We will be back in the 70s on Friday, but a cold front will move through the area, bringing clouds and scattered showers. Cooler weather will arrive for the weekend, but it will not be an extreme cool down. Skies will clear, and we will see plenty of sunshine over the weekend with temperatures back to normal, and highs in the low 60s. Warmer weather will be back next week with temperatures warming back into the 70s. As moisture returns on Tuesday, there may be a few showers around.
ENVIRONMENT
wbtw.com

Big warm up today ahead of a cold front

The warmer weather today will continue into Friday. Much warmer weather for today with a mixture of clouds and sunshine and high temperatures in the 70s. We will be back in the 70s on Friday, but a cold front will move through the area, bringing clouds and scattered showers. Cooler weather will arrive for the weekend, but it will not be an extreme cool down.
ENVIRONMENT
WMAZ

Courteney's Forecast

Warm today ahead of a cold front that will bring rain and storms starting late tonight through early tomorrow morning. An isolated severe storm possible.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
wtae.com

Rainy and windy on Thursday

It will be very mild overnight thanks to clouds and breezy conditions, lows will hover in the mid 40°s. The morning commute will be okay tomorrow with rain arriving late morning as well as more gusty winds up to about 30 mph. Rain could be heavy at times. A...
ENVIRONMENT
news8000.com

Chilly & Breezy Today, Bundle Up! -Isabella Hulsizer

Temperatures kick off with a chilly start, and struggle to warm up. The highest we’ll reach across the region today will be the teens. We’ll have lulls of clouds and sun, plus breezy winds. Tonight, bitter cold descends, dropping our temperatures to the negatives, reminding us that it’s still winter!
ENVIRONMENT
KSLA

Cold temperatures warm up by this weekend

(KSLA) - Temperatures will now be cooling down and will get cold for a couple days. Friday and Saturday morning will start off near freezing. It will be much warm over the weekend and early next week. This evening will have the clouds slowly clear away. There will not be...
ENVIRONMENT
mainstreetclarksville.com

Warm wet weather on the way

We are halfway through the month of February and temperatures and precipitation have been pretty close to average, but it is looking like the second half of February will bring warmer temperatures and an increase in rainfall. A few days of sunny and warmer weather started the week but now...
TENNESSEE STATE
Wbaltv.com

Warm Thursday but cloudy as rain and wind approach Maryland

Meteorologist Taylor Grenda says today will be cloudy but unseasonably warm with temps up to the mid 60's. We are expecting rain and heavy winds to arrive in the afternoons after 3 p.m. A wind advisory is in affect for tonight with gust of 40-50 mph. The rain will last into Friday morning and it will be cloudy and slightly cooler with temps in the 50's.
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

National Weather Service issues high wind advisory for Maryland

Follow: @ttasselWBAL | @AvaWBAL | @TonyPannWBAL | @TaylorWBAL | @wbaltv11. The National Weather service has put Wind Advisories and a High Wind Warning in effect for Thursday afternoon and into Friday morning. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy