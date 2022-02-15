Tuesday to remain cold, but warm up on the way

Warmer weather tomorrow will continue into Friday. Tonight will be partly cloudy and mild with low temperatures in the 50s. Much warmer weather for tomorrow with a mixture of clouds and sunshine and high temperatures in the 70s. We will be back in the 70s on Friday, but a cold front will move through the area, bringing clouds and scattered showers. Cooler weather will arrive for the weekend, but it will not be an extreme cool down. Skies will clear, and we will see plenty of sunshine over the weekend with temperatures back to normal, and highs in the low 60s. Warmer weather will be back next week with temperatures warming back into the 70s. As moisture returns on Tuesday, there may be a few showers around.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 23 HOURS AGO