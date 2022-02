The Mercedes-Benz G-Class is a polarizing vehicle, seen by some as the ultimate expression of opulence and by others as a capable and comfortable off-roader. Whichever side of the debate you fall on, there's a new one coming. We know this because we've spotted prototypes of a facelifted G-Class being tested in the cold, but despite photographic evidence of a new G, it seemed that the boxy SUV would be out of our reach until at least 2024. That's because MBPassion Blog published a report last month claiming that a freeze order was placed on the model. Thankfully, however, we can now confirm that Mercedes has paused orders for the G-Class in Europe but it still accepting orders in the US of A.

BUYING CARS ・ 13 DAYS AGO