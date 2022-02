A new approach. While reflecting on her dating life since her split from Randall Emmett, Lala Kent noted that she has learned her lesson when it comes to meeting someone new. “I will never welcome someone into my life again without a full background check, and I mean in-depth,” Kent, 31, explained during an Amazon Live chat on Tuesday, February 8. “I got to see what your credit is. I need to know your family history. I need to know everything you’ve been involved with. I’m going deep.”

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 7 DAYS AGO