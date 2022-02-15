Happy V-Day! Kevin Bacon Calls His Love for Wife Kyra a ‘365 Kind of Thing’

Directed by Peter Bogdanovich. US, 1993, 116/118 minutes (theatrical cut/director’s cut). Available on DVD and VOD. Every obituary of Peter Bogdanovich—every one I’ve read, anyway—leads with The Last Picture Show (1971). And for good reason: it was his breakout film, and has since become a canonical American classic, a prime example of the early work made by the young, movie-obsessed filmmakers associated with New Hollywood. What’s Up, Doc? (1972) and Paper Moon (1973), the two films he made after Picture Show and his two other biggest hits, also receive significant attention. Then might follow discussion of the infamous flops that killed (or at least severely injured) his career: Daisy Miller (1974), At Long Last Love (1975), and They All Laughed (1981). Those obits more in tune with current trends in cinephilia might note how the notorious trio have all seen reevaluation in recent years, but they remain part of a downfall narrative regardless. And then there’s the rest, flops that can’t even lay claim to infamy. These films might receive a one sentence description, or perhaps no mention at all. But I’d count among them some of his very best works—including Nickelodeon (1976), Texasville (1990), and Noises Off (1992).

