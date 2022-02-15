ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Coach 'Pushing Hard' for Aaron Rodgers Trade, According to Report

By Brian Jones
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that the 2021 NFL season is over, one team is ready to go after Aaron Rodgers. According to Brendan Sugrue of USA Today, new Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett has "told members of the team he is pushing hard" to trade for the Green Bay Packers quarterback. Other experts...

Shailene Felt ‘Neglected’ by Aaron—Here’s the Real Reason They Split & if There’s ‘Bad Blood’

Since their split, fans have wanted to know: why did Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley break up and what was the reason for the end of their relationship?. Woodley and Rodgers started dating in 2020 after they were introduced to each other through a mutual friend who are musicians. Within months of dating, they moved in together in Los Angeles and traveled back and forth between L.A. and Green Bay, Wisconsin, where Aaron plays for the Green Bay Packers. “You could travel, but you had masks on,” Woodley told The Hollywood Reporter in 2021. “There was a sense of anonymity that otherwise I don’t think we would have had. We were really able to get to know one another the way we wanted to get to know one another and not have any noise or chaos around us.
Aaron Rodgers And Shailene Woodley Broke Up, And The Reason Reportedly Has Nothing To Do With Covid

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is having an unexpected month. His NFL football team lost (at home) in the playoffs, costing them all a trip to the Super Bowl. Plenty of celebrities attended the big game. Rodgers wasn't one of them. Then, following the loss, Rodgers was named the MVP of the season – because that award is about the regular season, during which Rodgers was pretty spectacular. Now, adding to that roller coaster of emotions, it is being reported that Rodgers and his Hollywood fiancee Shailene Woodley are calling it quits, and the reasons have nothing to do with his stance on vaccinations.
Cowboys Ex Troy Aikman Leaving FOX

With the 2021 NFL season coming to an end, Gloomy Monday is on the upward thrust. The Dallas Cowboys are headed to the postseason in twelve months 2 beneath Mike McCarthy, but other teams will be taking a glimpse to head in a fresh direction. Who else is on the...
Peyton Manning
Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers’ biggest hater just got sweet revenge thanks to Cooper Kupp

Many agree that Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers deserves his NFL MVP trophy this season. Many, but not all. In fact, Rodgers was just a single vote shy from being a unanimous winner. Among the 50 voters, one person didn’t pick the Packers quarterback. On Tuesday, as reported by Pro Football Talk, veteran analyst Hub Arkush admitted that he was about that life.
Antonio Brown's tweets suggest Kanye West wants to buy the Broncos

The Denver Broncos are up for sale and it appears that they have drawn interest from a company represented by an unexpected suitor — free agent wide receiver Antonio Brown. Brown, 33, has been one of the NFL’s best receivers of the last decade, but his seemingly disruptive antics have resulted in him bouncing between four different teams over the last four seasons.
Everyone’s Making Same Joke About Aaron Rodgers’ Breakup

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and actress Shailene Woodley reportedly ended their engagement and relationship this week. And as you can imagine, a lot of people are reveling in Rodgers’ misery. The past year-plus has not exactly seen Rodgers’ fanbase swell amid two failed playoff runs and a ton of...
Shailene Woodley Splits From Fiance Aaron Rodgers After Whirlwind Engagement

Closing their chapter. Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers have split following their whirlwind engagement. Multiple sources confirm to Us Weekly that the twosome are over, with one source noting that they “haven’t been spending any time together” in recent weeks. “Shailene has been super busy with work,”...
Danica Patrick Trending Following Aaron Rodgers Breakup News

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers reportedly broke up with fiancee Shailene Woodley. This latest issue in his personal life has people talking about another celebrity he was once with. Retired NASCAR driver Danica Patrick has been trending on Twitter and other social media this afternoon. Rodgers and Patrick were...
Why Aaron Rodgers’ Breakup Is Good News For The Packers

Aaron Rodgers’ breakup with Shailene Woodley might be good news for the Green Bay Packers – and the National Football League as a whole. According to a Wednesday report from InTouch, the Green Bay Packers quarterback and the Hollywood actress have broken up. Rodgers and Woodley dated for...
Aaron Rodgers, Shailene Woodley Rumored To Have 1 Main Issue

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley reportedly had one main issue during their now-broken relationship. The Green Bay Packers star quarterback and the Hollywood actress have reportedly called it quits after two years of dating and one engagement. Rodgers, the league’s MVP, and Woodley, the Divergent star, began dating at some...
Tim Patrick wants Von Miller to sign with Broncos in free agency

After winning Super Bowl LVI with the Los Angeles Rams, outside linebacker Von Miller is now scheduled to become a free agent in March. The Rams would like to re-sign Miller, but it wouldn’t be surprising if the 32-year-old edge defender opts to test free agency this spring. That would leave the door open for the possibility of Miller returning to the Denver Broncos.
Denver Broncos
Green Bay Packers
Report: Former Green Bay Packers coach joins bitter rival

A former position coach for the Green Bay Packers will be joining a new NFL team next season, and it’s one of the Packers’ biggest rivals. Former tight ends coach Brian Angelichio will be joining the Minnesota Vikings as their pass game coordinator and tight ends coach, per a Monday report.
If Aaron Rodgers comes to Broncos, 3 contrasts and 3 similarities between he and Peyton Manning

We’re now two days into the NFL’s postseason, but the rumors surrounding superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been hot for months. Rodgers, who’s currently 38 years old and just finished 14th season as the Green Bay Packers’ starter, also isn’t slowing down. He just won his fourth NFL MVP for his electrifying play during the regular season, thanks to his astounding efficiency as a passer.
Why Fans Think Aaron Rodgers Hinted at Shailene Woodley Breakup Before News Broke

NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Big Little Lies star Shailene Woodley called it quits this week, almost exactly a year after Rodgers revealed they were engaged during the 2021 NFL Honors. Although the split wasn't reported until Wednesday, some fans have speculated that Rodgers may have hinted on the break-up in an Instagram post over the weekend. Rodgers and Woodley also sparked breakup rumors in December, following Rodgers' controversial comments about coronavirus vaccines.
How would Aaron Rodgers trade affect Packers’ salary cap?

How would trading Aaron Rodgers impact the Packers’ salary cap?. To stay or not to say, is the question facing Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers right now. Whichever decision he makes, it will have an impact on the Packers’ salary cap for the 2022 season. What would...
Aaron Rodgers' Corduroy Suit at MVP Award Is Mocked on Twitter

Former Cal quarterback Aaron Rodgers got plenty of feedback for the brown, corduroy suit he wore to receive his fourth MVP award last week. And most of the comments were not complimentary, but they were funny. Later in this story, we will compare this year's sartorial decision to Rodgers' wardrobe...
From Aaron Rodgers to Russell Wilson, how will NFL QB dominoes fall?

Aaron Rodgers wasn’t necessarily wrong when he spoke about a "beautiful mystery" 13 months ago. He was just a little early. For while Rodgers’ situation last summer didn’t quite turn into the ongoing drama many predicted –– he missed some team activities, then reported for duty at the last moment –– this NFL offseason seems primed for all kinds of soap operas involving numerous players.
Speculation Begins That Aaron Rogers, Giants Could Be A Trade Match

The New York Giants underwent a big house cleaning this offseason. David Gettleman and Joe Judge are out as general manager and head coach, replaced by the Buffalo Bills duo of Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll. Schoen and Daboll are coming into a bit of a messy situation. Gettleman is...
