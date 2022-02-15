ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oscars: The wait is over! Wanda Sykes, Regina Hall and Amy Schumer will host the ceremony

By Daniel Neira
 2 days ago

The wait is over! The Oscars have finally revealed who is hosting the 94th Academy Awards, announcing not one, but three hosts, for the first time in four years.

Wanda Sykes, Regina Hall and Amy Schumer will be in charge of the highly anticipated ceremony, making viewers excited about what the three Hollywood stars have prepared for the special night.

Producer Will Packer explained their decision, describing them as “three of the most dynamic, hilarious women with very different comedic styles.”

Sykes and Hall declared that they “want people to get ready to have a good time,” while Schumer revealed she is thrilled to be hosting the Oscars with her fellow comedians, “I’m not sure who thought this was a good idea, but I am hosting the Oscars along with my good friends Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall. I better go watch some movies.”

Rumors about who would be hosting the ceremony included Lin-Manuel Miranda, the cast of ‘Spiderman: No Way Home,’ Regina King, Laura Dern, Riz Ahmed, Brad Pitt, Dwayne Johnson, Tiffany Haddish, and more.

And while online users are happy with the announcement, others hoped the Oscars had chosen the cast of ‘Only Murders in the Building,’ as it was reported that Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short were offered to helm the ceremony, when it was first announced that three hosts would be hosting the event.

However it seems there were scheduling conflicts, with the stars of the popular show already filming season two.

