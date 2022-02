Well this is pretty cool, Tom Hanks not only got these kids letters, but he actually sent them something back. Kids nowadays don't know how hard it used to be. Do kids even know what a typewriter is? I can tell you for sure that the students at Heights High School in Houston do. Apparently a teacher named Donna Kay Mergese was teaching her class to type. Not on a computer, on an old school typewriter. The students actually typed out letters and mailed them to actor Tom Hanks.

