Molly-Mae: Tommy Fury surprises her with huge loving gesture

As we all know, it’s been a very busy few months for Molly-Mae. And after six months of planning and solid “graft” last night Molly-Mae opened her first fashion show for PrettyLitteThing. Unsurprisingly, the vibes were sickly-sweet and the show was everything you’d expect. Influencers spent the night posing on beige sofas and sipping on a cocktail called The Molly Marg. Tommy Fury, Maura Higgins and Chloe Sims schmoozed with Drag Race UK winner Krystal Versace and TikToker Max Baledge on the – you guessed it – beige carpet. Every British influencer with over 200,000 followers had turned out to see Molly-Mae’s new PLT collection of trench coats and crop tops. And yet – outside in the drizzling rain – protesters including ex-Love Islander Brett Staniland, shouted through megaphones and held up signs expressing their anger at PrettyLittleThing’s £3.50 worker wage.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 4 HOURS AGO