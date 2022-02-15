ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Molly-Mae: Tommy Fury surprises her with huge loving gesture

By Yukti Malhotra
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMolly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury shared a photo of their romantic Valentine's Day on Instagram. After they travelled from Manchester to London for work, Molly was stunned by a splendid gesture from the boxer on the love day. During the day, the Love Island couple went their separate ways, but Tommy...

