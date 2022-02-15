ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naomi Campbell opens up about adopted daughter

By Yukti Malhotra
Cover picture for the articleNaomi Campbell's nine-month-old baby girl has made her British Vogue debut. The supermodel, who gave birth to her first child in May at the age of 50, remained tight-lipped about the baby's conception, saying only:. She wasn’t adopted – she’s my child. In an Instagram post...

Linda Evangelista Poses for Her First Photoshoot Since Opening Up About Her Surgery Injuries

Linda Evangelista at the 2015 Fragrance Foundation Awards. Photo by Astrid Stawiarz via Getty Images. Last year, Linda Evangelista opened up about why she hasn’t joined fellow veteran supers like Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, and Christy Turlington in maintaining a steady modeling career in recent years. “To my followers who have wondered why I have not been working while my peers’ careers have been thriving, the reason is that I was brutally disfigured by Zeltiq’s CoolSculpting procedure which did the opposite of what it promised,” the 56-year-old supermodel wrote on Instagram in September. “It increased, not decreased, my fat cells and left me permanently deformed even after undergoing two pain, unsuccessful, corrective surgeries.” Five months later, Evangelista is again opening up. She appears on the latest cover of People, which features her first interview on the subject and first photoshoot in four years.
Page Six

Naomi Campbell poses with baby girl on British Vogue cover

Naomi Campbell’s baby has made her magazine debut. The supermodel, 51, posed on the March cover of British Vogue, holding the baby girl she secretly welcomed in May 2021. Campbell has decided to keep her daughter’s name private, and will divulge no other details about her birth other than stating, “She wasn’t adopted – she’s my child.”
HollywoodLife

Naomi Campell, 51, Confesses She Might Have More Kids: ‘Why Not?’

The supermodel admitted to being open to having more children besides her one nine-month-old daughter. Naomi Campbell opened up about her experience as a new parent in a new interview with British Vogue published on Monday February 14. The 51-year-old model gushed over her nine-month-old daughter throughout the interview, and while she held back some details (like her daughter’s name and how she had her), Naomi did reveal that she was open to having more children towards the end of the interview.
Footwear News

Naomi Campbell Debuts Her Daughter & Glows in Daring Heels for British Vogue Cover

Naomi Campbell is back en vogue—literally. The legendary supermodel has made a bold return as the cover star of the new March issue of “British Vogue,” complete with the cover debut of her daughter, shot by Steven Meisel. “One of the stars of @BritishVogue’s March issue cover made her debut on the front of this magazine almost 35 years ago,” editor-in-chied Edward Enninful captioned an Instagram post of the now-viral cover. “The other? Well, she is a little newer to the game.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edward Enninful, OBE (@edward_enninful) The March cover sees Campbell in its...
glamourmagazine.co.uk

The Supermodels: Everything you need to know about the access-all-areas docuseries looking at the rise of Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and others

We all know the 90s was the golden age of the runway — paving the way for the supermodels of today to follow. It was an era when the world’s most iconic models walked, with powerhouses like Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington taking over the industry with their inimitable prowess and personalities.
Bossip

Vogue Catches Heat For Choosing Kim Kardashian As Cover Star Instead Of The Late André Leon Talley, Naomi Campbell Shows Her Disapproval

Kim Kardashian is under fire, once again, for her constant blackfishing and cultural appropriation–and Vogue is being called out for overlooking another worthy cover star. This week, Vogue unveiled the cover for their March 2022 issue featuring Kim Kardashian. While the reality star making magazine covers is nothing new, a lot of fans were upset with this choice following André Leon Talley’s death, wishing the fashion mag would have honored their longtime editor following his passing last month, especially because it’s Black History Month.
fox5atlanta.com

Christal Jordan dishes on Naomi's Campbell's baby reveal

Naomi Campbell got candid about motherhood and still commanding the runway in her 50's in the latest edition of Vogue. Rolling Out Magazine reporter Christal Jordan joins Good Day to share more on the supermodel's front cover.
WWD

Naomi Campbell Kicks Up Her Heels in New Balmain Campaign

Click here to read the full article. ON THE SPOT: Talk about seizing the moment: Having assembled an impressive group of supermodels for his spring 2022 fashion show for Balmain, designer Olivier Rousteing decided to shoot his campaign right on the spot, giving it the spontaneous, “snapshot-like quality” that engages well on social media. For one of her photos, Naomi Campbell leaned back on the floor in a minidress and kicked one of her endless legs into the air, a squishy bag propped on her stomach.More from WWDPhotos from the 'Eternals' Press TourPhotos from the 'Eternals' Los Angeles Film PremiereFront row...
