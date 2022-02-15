Abbey Road Studios Announces First-Ever Music Photography Awards

Shenandoah Conservatory harp students Brynn Olden ’25 (Bachelor of Music in Performance) and Serenity Flores ’24 (Bachelor of Music in Performance) received an invitation to participate in a once-in-lifetime U.K. tour opportunity, specially organized for gifted harpists at the beginning of their careers, from Friday, Feb. 18, through Friday, Feb. 25. The centerpiece of the tour is recording in perhaps the most iconic recording studio in the world, Abbey Road Studios, providing a professional development experience of the highest standard. Shenandoah harpists will have the opportunity to collaborate with leading professional producers, sound engineers, composers/arrangers and an internationally renowned team of mentors and professional musicians. In addition to recording at Abbey Road Studios, harpists will have numerous professional development and networking opportunities throughout their week in London. This opportunity came through Adjunct Associate Professor of Harp Lynnelle Ediger, M.M., who has had a long-time musical partnership with U.K. harpist Claire Jones, the former Royal harpist, and composer Chris Marshall. Intensive rehearsals began in early January with harpists from Shenandoah University and the American Youth Harp Ensemble coming together, plus Zooming with U.K. colleagues in preparation for this unique 35-harp recording project, the first of its kind at Abbey Road Studios (and possibly anywhere!).

