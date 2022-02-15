Nets' Ben Simmons hasn't talked with Joel Embiid since trade, hopes to be ready to play by March 10 game vs. 76ers

Ben Simmons Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images

Both Ben Simmons and James Harden had their introductory press conferences for their new teams on Tuesday, with Simmons leading off at 11:30 a.m. ET and Harden following at 12:00 p.m. ET. The disgruntled duo of stars were the headliners of a blockbuster deal made between the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers at last Thursday's NBA trade deadline.

Harden is in the midst of another standout season statistically, but hasn't played since Feb. 2 due to a hamstring injury and will sit out at least through the All-Star break. Simmons meanwhile, hasn't played all season — citing a desire to focus on his mental health — and has been fined thousands of dollars as a result.

On Tuesday, the former Rookie of the Year and three-time All-Star addressed his timetable for return to play and his exit from Philadelphia, among other topics.

Simmons also notably said that he hadn't yet talked with Sixers star center Joel Embiid since the trade went down. The two men were together with the franchise for the past six years — since Simmons was taken as the No. 1 overall pick in 2016 — and helped the Philly fans adopt the mantra "Trust the Process."

The Australian point guard did say, however, that he had been in touch with Sixers head coach Doc Rivers, GM Elton Brand and forward Tobias Harris. While there's still no exact date for Simmons' return to the court, he was asked about one particular game on the upcoming March schedule.