Sammy Guevara, Ricky Starks, Jade Cargill, More AEW Stars React To Cody And Brandi Rhodes Leaving

 2 days ago

Cody and Brandi Rhodes have officially departed from AEW. The announcement was made on Tuesday morning by Tony Khan and AEW with both of them confirming the news. Cody & Brandi helped start AEW in 2019 with Cody serving as one of the four Executive Vice Presidents and Brandi filling the...

Backstage Details on What Led to Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW

– As previously reported, the pro wrestling world has been shocked to its core with the news that Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes have departed from AEW. Additionally, word has also surfaced that Cody Rhodes’ camp is having talks with WWE about a potential return. Fightful Select released a report with some additional details on what led to today’s shocking announcement.
WWE Attitude Era Star Gets Married

CM Punk may have brought back the Pepsi Plunge this past week on AEW Dynamite, but Gangrel has taken the actual plunge yet again. The former WWE star has gotten married to Susan Nelson, has seen by photos from Nelson and from wrestler Sinn Bodhi’s (former WWE star Kizarny) Twitter account. Bodhi’s photos revealed the wedding was attended by AEW star Miro.
Details on Why Cody Rhodes Chose to Leave AEW, Possible WWE Return

Cody Rhodes is officially gone from AEW, as confirmed by statements both he and Tony Khan gave on Tuesday morning. Sean Ross Sapp then dropped a report via Fightful Select shedding some light on the situation. Rhodes, one of the founding members of AEW, a three-time TNT Champion and an executive vice president, saw his latest contract end at the beginning of 2022 and he personally confirmed his free agency status after dropping the TNT Championship to Sammy Guevara in a Ladder Match on the Jan. 26 episode of AEW Dynamite.
Brandi Rhodes
Qt Marshall
Tony Khan
Sammy Guevara
Backstage News On WWE Talk About A Cody Rhodes Return

Cody Rhodes has been working as a free agent for AEW since the turn of the year, and that has led to speculation on what he will do next. On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted Cody Rhodes has not been under contract with AEW since the end of December. Initially, it was believed he would definitely be re-signing with the company. However, it was noted that his status is up in the air.
WWE Reportedly Expected To Come To Contract Agreement With Cody Rhodes

As previously noted, Cody and Brandi Rhodes have officially exited AEW, thus potentially paving the way for one or both to return to WWE. In a new update, it appears that possibility could be realized sooner rather than later. According to WrestleVotes on Twitter, a source “fully anticipates” WWE and...
Report: Cody Rhodes & Tony Khan Recently Had A Falling Out

TMZ is reporting that Cody Rhodes and Tony Khan recently had a falling out, which apparently played a part in Cody and Brandi leaving AEW. The report stated, “Sources tell us there was a fallout between Cody and Tony recently … as Khan’s visibility within the company grew.”
WWE RAW Results (2/14/22): Brock Lesnar Returns, Damian Priest Defends US Title Against AJ Styles + More!

— Welcome to Fightful.com's live coverage & discussion for Monday Night RAW. We'll be bringing you full, fight-by-fight results of every match on the card. — The show begins and WWE Champion Bobby Lashley alongside MVP make their way to the ring. Lashley says before he tries to walk into WrestleMania as WWE Champion, he has to win the most brutal match in WWE, the elimination chamber. Lashley says the chamber destroys lives and shortens careers...but so does he. Lashley says he's destroyed every single person who's stepped in front of him. MVP says he's done some calculations and the WWE Champion has a roughly 16% chance of winning the chamber and while that doesn't sound very good...until you factor in that Seth Freakin' Rollins, the phenomenal AJ Styles, Riddle, Austin Theory and not even The Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar are almighty. MVP says when you factor in the almighty component, that 16% becomes 100% of leaving Elimination Chamber as the WWE Champion. Seth Rollins' music interrupts and he makes his way to the ring. Rollins says Lashley looks great but the bad news is he doesn't look as great as he does. Rollins says as of this moment, Lashley is the WWE Champion but the bad news is it won't be for very long. Rollins says nobody in the chamber can beat Lashley other then 'The Visionary' Seth Freakin' Rollins. MVP says if he keeps running is mouth, he won't even make it to the chamber. Riddle's music hits and here comes The Original Bro. Riddle asks Rollins if the elimination chamber is just one giant quiz bowl. Riddle says the last time he was in a tight spot like the chamber was in a gas station bathroom and he got out of that situation which makes him confident that he's going to win the chamber match and become WWE Champion. Riddle says after the chamber, he and Randy Orton will reclaim the RAW Tag Team Titles and he'll be a double champion. Riddle invites Lashley and MVP to he and Orton's 'Broga Party'. Riddle says Rollins can't come to the party because he needs to get ready for his match against Orton but since Lashley doesn't have a match tonight, he should throw on a toga and come to the 'Broga Party'. Austin Theory now comes out and says Vince McMahon taught him that apologies are just weaknesses and he's going to put all of Vince's theories to work in the chamber match and he'll become the WWE Champion...and of course, out comes AJ Styles. AJ asks Theory what he's talking about and Theory's lips have been shoved up Vince's ass for so long that he doesn't make sense anymore. AJ says that the odds aren't in anyone's favor and you don't walk out the same as you walked in when it comes to a match like the elimination chamber. AJ says nobody, including Lashley will stop him from having a defining WrestleMania moment. AJ says Riddle has a sweet toga and much like Riddle, he has a chance to become a double champion because he faces Damian Priest tonight for the US Title and when he wins the chamber, he'll get the WWE Title as well. Riddle invites AJ to his 'Broga Party', Lashley interrupts, says Theory's too wet behind the ears to compete, calls Rollins a fake visionary because if he was a visionary, he would've already foreseen that he won't win the chamber, he tells Riddle to get off his high come back to reality and then tells AJ that he hates to break it to him, but he's not getting his WrestleMania moment. Lashley calls out Brock Lesnar and The Beast makes his way to the ring. Lesnar gets in the ring, takes off his jacket and hat, laughs at Theory and puts it on him then gets into Lashley's face. Theory attacks Lesnar who quickly dispatches him with a pair of German suplexes, the rest of the ring clears and Lesnar plants Theory with an F-5. Lesnar takes Theory's phone and takes a selfie with Theory's motionless body and we cut backstage where we see Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins of the Street Profits. Montez says everyone in the chamber is in trouble except Brock Lesnar. Montez and Angelo run down tonight's card and then they turn their attention to Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode and then make their way to the ring.
Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW Was More Than A Financial Situation

Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes stunned the wrestling world when it was announced that the couple would be leaving All Elite Wrestling. The pair were with AEW from the start, serving in on-screen and backstage roles as EVP and Chief Brand Officer respectively. The speculation over the reasons for their departure has already reached a fever pitch.
Brandi Rhodes Releases Statement On AEW Departure

It has been a whirlwind morning following the announcement that Brandi Rhodes and Cody Rhodes would be leaving AEW. After statements from both AEW and Cody on their departures, Brandi Rhodes had a statement of her own. Tweeting out a simple “thank you” to go with it, Brandi Rhodes released a statement on her impending departure on Twitter.
Charlotte Flair has put WWE in trouble

WWE will change the segment of the contract signing, and subsequent brawl between Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey, recorded last Friday. This is a segment that will air next Friday night at SmackDown, but which, like the rest of the episode, has actually already happened. WWE had to record the...
Cody Rhodes Confirms His AEW Departure, Tony Khan Issues A Statement

Today Cody Rhodes has announced that he and Brandi Rhodes are officially leaving AEW. The former three-time TNT Champion has been working as a free agent since the start of the year. However, the two parties have not been able to come to terms on a new contract. Because of that, his time with the company has come to an end.
Wrestling Observer Radio: Listener questions about Cody and Brandi Rhodes

Dave Meltzer and I are back on Wrestling Observer Radio to talk about Cody and Brandi Rhodes leaving AEW. We answer a lot of listener questions. Before we get to that story, Dave has a little bit more information on the possibility of Stone Cold Steve Austin wrestling at WrestleMania.
Cody Rhodes Reportedly Has No Ownership Stake In AEW Following Departure

As reported yesterday through multiple news reports, Cody Rhodes and his wife Brandi have officially left AEW and are rumored to be heading back to WWE in the near future. In terms of his departure from AEW, does Cody Rhodes have any ownership stake in the company?. According to The...
What Does Cody Rhodes’ Exit Says About AEW?

There was absolutely blockbuster news today when it was announced on social media that Cody Rhodes, one of the Executive Vice Presidents that helped launch All Elite Wrestling in 2019, has left the company. Rhodes posted a tweet to thank those involved with the company, and Tony Khan thanked Brandi and Cody for their contributions to the organization. Adding another layer to the entire scenario are reports that Rhodes has been in talks with WWE and could return to the promotion soon.
Triple H Trends After Cody Rhodes’ AEW Departure

Many consider Triple H a legend in the pro wrestling world and one of the most important figures in the company’s history. He was an integral part of the Attitude Era. His career spanned several World Title reigns and memorable moments throughout the years. Triple H is also infamous...
Cody Rhodes’ WWE Return: What’s Changed For The AEW Co-Founder?

Cody Rhodes’ recent departure from All Elite Wrestling was sudden and surprising for many fans. The American Nightmare is a founding father of AEW after all and now, he’s a former Executive Vice President. It’s a surreal moment for the AEW faithful, there is no denying that.
AEW Part Ways With Cody & Brandi Rhodes, WWE Express Interest In Re-Signing

AEW have officially announced that they have parted ways with both Cody and Brandi Rhodes, two names that were synonymous with the early days of the promotion. This news comes as the contractual status of ‘The American Nightmare’ has seriously come into question, with his initial contract running out in December of 2021.
